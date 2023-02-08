Malaika Arora's puffer jacket, joggers is the ultimate airport look. Pics, video

Malaika Arora is an absolute fashionista. The actor keeps slaying fashion goals like a pro with snippets from her fashion diaries on her Instagram profile on a regular basis. From acing casual ensembles to showing us real boss babe vibes in stunning pantsuits to decking up in festive attires, Malaika ensures that the limelight never leaves her side, be it any occasion. The actor recently attended Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani’s wedding in Jaisalmer. On Wednesday, Malaika was photographed by paparazzi at Jaisalmer airport as she dropped by to catch a flight back to Mumbai. Malaika gave us safari vibes with her attire for the flight.

Malaika is the queen of airport fashion, and for Wednesday, it was no different. The actor knows how to keep it chic, stylish and most importantly comfortable, when she picks up an ensemble for the airport. The actor, on Wednesday, matched the vibes of Jaisalmer in a black cropped top with a closed neckline. She further teamed it with a pair of khaki joggers and added a black belt to the waist. Showing off her toned abs and the midriff, Malaika embraced the winter season in a matching khaki puffer jacket as she slayed airport fashion goals yet again. Flanked by security, the actor made her way to the airport and posed for the cameras, while smiling with all her heart. In tinted shades, black boots and tresses tied into a clean bun with a middle part, Malaika aced the look to perfection.

Malaika posed for the cameras. (HT Photos/Varinder Chawla)

The actor is freshly back from the much talked-about wedding of the season – Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani. The couple met on the sets of their 2021 film Shershaah and fell in love. The speculations of their wedding were started on the latest season of Koffee With Karan by the host himself, Karan Johar. Sidharth and Kiara, post getting married in an intimate ceremony in Suryagarh Palace in Jaisalmer, announced their wedding with stunning pictures from the ceremony on their Instagram profile on February 7.