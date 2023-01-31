Malaika Arora’s soft green dress is perfect to start the week on a fashion high

Malaika Arora is an absolute fashionista. The actor keeps slaying fashion goals like a pro with snippets from her fashion diaries on her Instagram profile on a regular basis. From acing casual look to showing us how to look gorgeous in festive ensembles, to being the ultimate boss lady in formal pantsuits, Malaika’s fashion diaries are loved and adored by her fans. Malaika, who is a fitness enthusiast, also knows how to dress up right for an intense day at the yoga studio. Malaika's athleisure diaries are a favourite among her followers, and fashion lovers always look forward to refer to her fashion diaries for upgrading their own fashion game.

Malaika, a day back, got spotted in Juhu by paparazzi. The actor stepped out of home to tick off weekday duties and her ensemble has our heart. A short video of the actor was shared on Instagram by a paparazzi account where she can be seen getting down the car and waving at the cameras briefly before getting inside a building. For the weekday, Malaika picked a pastel green short dress and looked absolutely ravishing in it. The actor embraced the weather in a full-sleeved short dress featuring cut-out patterns at the neckline. The dress also featured a golden metal belt detail at the waist. The bodycon dress hugged her shape and showed off her curves perfectly. The actor got down and smiled with all her heart for the cameras before getting inside. Take a look at her attire here.

Malaika further accessorised her look for the day in a bright green bag on one hand and nude platform heels featuring golden embellishments. Malaika wore her tresses open in wavy curls with a side part and decked up in minimal makeup to complement her attire. In nude eyeshadow, black eyeliner, black kohl, mascara-laden eyelashes, drawn eyebrows, contoured cheeks and a shade of nude lipstick, Malaika looked stunning as ever.