Malaika Arora drops an on-point look to beat Mumbai winters in stylish crop sweater and sequinned pants. See pic

The dropping temperatures in Mumbai have already created quite a buzz among Bollywood celebrities, including Karisma Kapoor, and Malaika Arora, among others. And it seems like Malaika is all set to beat the chilly weather with an on-point look. We are talking about the star's latest photoshoot dressed in a white turtleneck sweater and contrasting green sequin pants. The star served a party-ready look in the ensemble perfect for the slightly chilly weather. Check out how Malaika glammed up the Mumbai winter-ready below. (Also Read | Malaika Arora's airport look in off-white sweatshirt and joggers is a must-have for your capsule wardrobe. Watch)

Malaika Arora beats Mumbai winters in a stylish outfit

Recently, the Instagram account of the artisanal accessory brand Ahikoza dropped a picture of Malaika Arora with the caption, "Style muse Malaika Arora. Main character energy, in the most poised light." The post shows Malaika posing for the camera while looking at her phone. She scored full marks in the style department with her stylish outfit for the click, featuring the white sweater and embellished green pants. She teamed it with minimal accessories and glam picks. Keep reading as we give our download on her voguish look.

Regarding Malaika's outfit, it features a white sweater with an exaggerated turtle neckline, drooping shoulders, full-length sleeves, ribbed design on the neck and cuffs, a cropped midriff-baring hem length and a loose silhouette.

Malaika styled it with wide-leg pants featuring a mid-rise waistline, flared hem, fitted waist accentuating her curves, and shimmering sequin embellishments in a lemon green shade. To accessorise the attire, Malaika chose a minimal statement-making addition - a green patterned-leather shoulder bag.

In the end, Malaika Arora chose berry-toned lip shade, sleek eyeliner, mascara on the lashes, blushed cheeks and a matte base for the glam picks. A centre-parted sleek bun gave the finishing touch to her winter outfit.

Meanwhile, Malaika Arora recently made her OTT debut with the Disney + Hotstar series Moving In With Malaika. It started steaming in December last year.