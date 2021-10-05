Malaika Arora serves a sensuous look in figure-hugging silver dress with plunging neck

Bollywood diva Malaika Arora is unstoppable when it comes to fashion. The star's repertoire and Instagram feed are peppered with stunning looks from her various outings, red carpet moments or photoshoots. Recently, Malaika attended Mrs India Queen 2021 pageant in Goa, and for the occasion, she chose a gorgeous silver figure-hugging dress with a plunging neckline.

Celebrity stylist Tanya Ghavri took to Instagram on Tuesday to post a picture of Malaika from the Mrs India Queen 2021 event. Tanya had styled the star's look for the occasion. She posted the photo with the caption, "A fusion of passion and elegance - @malaikaaroraofficial looks beyond ethereal," and we agree.

The gown Malaika wore for the event is from the shelves of the label Marchesa. She teamed the ensemble with jewellery from Ayana Silver Jewellery. Scroll ahead to see Malaika's OOTD.

The Marchesa gown came in a divine silver shade and featured a plunging neckline, a figure-hugging silhouette that accentuated Malaika's enviable frame, and sequins and feather embellishments.

Malaika accessorised the gown with statement rings, silver ear studs, and pumps. She left her locks open in a side parting and styled them in soft curls.

Malaika Arora in the silver embellished gown.

Glowing skin, sharp contour, dark plum lip shade, subtle smoky eye shadow, beaming highlighter, and on-fleek eyebrows completed her make-up picks.

Talking at the event, Malaika reflected on her modelling career and jokingly added, "I am born model and bachpan se I'm nautanki (laughs). I used to act in front of mirror since childhood I told my parents about modelling and they immediately said yes because of my happiness. I felt so good that I can earn money too out of it. That's how it all started. When I get up everyday in the morning I always think to do something new or productive that's how I live my life."

Meanwhile, Nidhi Punya was crowned as Mrs India Queen 2021, 1st Runner Up was Bansi Patel, 2nd Runner Up was Geeta Ambre.

