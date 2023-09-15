Malaika Arora sets the ramp ablaze as showstopper in an exquisite silver lehenga ensemble. All pics inside

Malaika Arora recently graced the runway as the showstopper for renowned fashion designer Aslam Khan Couture. The actress turned heads as she walked the ramp in a stunning silver lehenga attire. Malaika is definitely one of those actresses who seem to be ageing like a fine wine. Whether it's a casual beachside dress or a glamorous red carpet gown, Malaika can pull off any look to perfection. The actress is quite active on social media and her Insta diaries filled with stylish pictures are nothing short of a treasure trove of fashion inspiration. Her latest showstopping look in ethnic wear is no exception, with her undeniable beauty and incredible fashion sense, Malaika has left her fans swooning. Read on for more details. (Also read: Malaika Arora chooses white midi dress and no makeup, proves less is more with her elegant day-out look. Watch )

Malaika Arora Stuns as Showstopper in Exquisite Silver Lehenga

Malaika Arora walked the ramp for designer Aslam Khan in a stunning silver lehenga. (Instagram/@malaikaaroraofficial)

On Thursday, Malaika gave her fans a sweet surprise as she took to Instagram to upload a series of pictures accompanied by the caption, "I was extremely happy to be associated with Wedding Diaries by Hilton at DoubleTree by Hilton Agra, powered by Oroh Shoes and AP Jewellery." Her pictures quickly went viral on social media, garnering more than 155k likes and several comments from her adoring fans who can't stop gushing about her. One fan wrote "Fab look inspiration" while others dropped fire and heart emojis. Let's take a moment to admire her pictures.

Decoding Malaika's Showstopper Look

Her mesmerising lehenga attire features a silver plunging neckline bralette with exquisite sequin embroidery work all over. She paired it with a flared lehenga skirt embellished with intricate floral hand embroidery in shades of silver and light pink. She teamed it with a net dupatta embellished with a heavy border all over. Styled by celebrity fashion stylist Dev, Malaika accessorised her ethnic look with a glamorous multi-layered diamond necklace comprising of a beautiful green emerald and silver bangles on the wrist.

Assisted by makeup artist Simone C, Malaika got decked up in shimmering eyeshadow, winged eyeliner, mascaraed lashes, darkened eyebrows, contoured cheeks and a shade of nude lipstick. With the help of hairstylist Madhav Trehan, Malaika styled her lush locks into soft curls and left them open at the side partition, perfectly complementing her glam look.

