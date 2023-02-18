Malaika Arora slays in a blue pantsuit, gives us fresh formal fashion goals

Malaika Arora is an absolute fashionista. The actor is known for her sartorial sense of fashion. From acing formal looks to casual looks, Malaika is known for keeping it chic and stylish at all times. The actor can do it all – from decking up in the six yards of grace and slaying a festive look, to showing us how to keep it minimal and comfortable in a casual ensemble, to slaying like a boss babe in formal attire. Malaika's Instagram profile is replete with fashion inspo and is referred to by her fans when they are looking to upgrade their fashion game. Malaika's fashion mantra is short, simple and effective – the actor believes in keeping it minimal, chic, stylish, and most importantly, comfortable.

Malaika, a day back, was spotted in Mumbai, as she stepped down her makeup van in a stunning ensemble. In Goregaon, in her shoot set, Malaika got photographed by the paparazzi, as she slayed yet another formal look with a twist. The actor decked up in a white bra with a plunging neckline and layered it with a pastel blue oversized blazer featuring lapel collars and full sleeves. The actor further teamed it with a pair of matching pastel blue formal trousers. Malaika patiently posed for the cameras in front of her makeup van and smiled with all her heart before walking into the set. Take a look at Malaika’s formal look here:

Malaika posed for the cameras. (HT Photos/Varinder Chawla)

Malaika further accessorised her look for the day in sleek white heels. In a diamond finger ring in one hand, the actor completed her look for the day. Malaika wore her tresses open in wavy curls with a side part as she looked ravishing as ever. The actor decked up in a minimal makeup look to complement her formal ensemble for the day. Malaika looked stunning in nude eyeshadow, black eyeliner, black kohl, mascara-laden eyelashes, drawn eyebrows, contoured cheeks and a shade of nude lipstick.

