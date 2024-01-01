Malaika Arora welcomes New Year 2024 with sizzling look in backless crop shirt and sequinned party pants. We love it

Bollywood celebrities welcomed the New Year by partying or holidaying with their loved ones. Malaika Arora was also one of them, as the paparazzi captured the diva stepping out in Mumbai. Malaika slipped into a party-ready fit for her New Year plans with her loved ones. Scroll through to check out what she wore and read our download on her glamorous look. (Also Read | Happy New Year 2024: Wishes, images, quotes, SMS, greetings, WhatsApp and Facebook status to share with your loved ones) Malaika Arora welcomes New Year 2024 with sizzling party look. (Instagram)

Malaika Arora's cropped blouse and sequin party pants for New Year 2024 celebrations

Paparazzi pages shared pictures and videos of Malaika Arora stepping out of her residence in Mumbai and heading for a New Year 2024 bash. Malaika wore a white cropped shirt and green sequin pants for the occasion. Fans loved the look and flooded the comments section with praise for the style maverick. One user wrote, "People are jealous of her! She has class and attitude #hatsoff." Another fan commented, "So beautiful, so elegant, just looking like a wow." A user remarked, "What a stunner."

Malaika's white cropped shirt for the New Year bash features a collared neckline, front button closures, half-length balloon sleeves, a fitted bust, midriff-baring hem length, a backless design, and a buckle fastening on the back to bring the look together. The diva wore her shirt with striking party pants decked in shimmering neon green sequin embellishments. The high-rise waistline and flared hems added a funky twist to Malaiaka's party look.

Meanwhile, Malaika styled the ensemble with minimal additions, including embellished silver peep-toe pumps and a matching mini shoulder bag. Lastly, the diva chose smudged smoky eye shadow, feathered brows, mascara on the lashes, rouge on the cheekbones, highlighter on the contours, glossy pink lip shade, and a dewy base for the glam picks. Pulled back and a messy top knot gave Malaika's look a finishing touch.

On the work front

Malaika Arora is currently a judge on the reality dance show Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa along with Farah Khan and Arshad Warsi.