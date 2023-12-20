Malaika Arora's sizzling red thigh-slit saree is a must-have reception look for brides-to-be. Are you taking notes?

Wedding season is upon us. As we attend multiple shaadi festivities for our families and friends, a killer ethnic look becomes a must-have in the wardrobe. And what's better than taking inspiration from style icons of Bollywood? Malaika Arora is one of them. The star's traditional outfits are a must-have in every bride-to-be or a wedding guest's closet. Most recently, she shot for the reality show Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa in a red statement saree featuring a thigh-slit, and it is a perfect reception look for brides. Scroll through to steal some style inspiration from the diva. Malaika Arora in a sizzling red thigh-slit saree serves a glamorous look for brides-to-be. (HT Photo/Varinder Chawla)

Malaika Arora in a red statement saree

Malaika Arora poses for the paparazzi in a red thigh-slit saree. (HT Photo/Varinder Chawla)

The paparazzi clicked Malaika Arora outside the sets of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa in Mumbai. They shared the star's pictures and videos that showed her posing for the media. The red saree Malaika chose for the occasion is a statement look meant for special affairs and can easily be a part of your wedding trousseau. A bride-to-be can don it for their reception or cocktail party. If you love experimenting, you can also don the look on your wedding day. Check out how Malaika styled the ethnic yet modern ensemble.

Coming to the design elements of Malaika Arora's red self-draped statement saree, it features a crinkled design, a slit on the front, pleats on the front, tasselled pallu placed on the shoulder, and a figure-hugging fit. She wore the drape with a matching red blouse decked with shimmering sequins, a midriff-baring cropped hem, a plunging wide U neckline, sleeveless broad straps, a backless design, and a fitted silhouette.

Malaika accessorised the red ensemble with striking jewels, including a gold statement neckpiece, matching rings, and embellished gold stilettos with killer high heels. Lastly, Malaika chose darkened brows, blush on the cheekbones, highlighter on the contours, smoky eye shadow, gloss caramel lip shade, mascara on the lashes, and a dewy base for the glam picks. A centre-parted open hairdo with soft waves on the ends gave the finishing touch.