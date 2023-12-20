Ananya Panday, Suhana Khan, Navya Nanda, Shanaya Kapoor enjoy dinner date. Here's what the girl gang wore

Ananya Panday, Suhana Khan, Navya Nanda and Shanaya Kapoor stepped out in Mumbai last night to enjoy a dinner date at a restaurant in the bay. The paparazzi clicked the actors outside an eatery in Mumbai and shared the snippets on social media. The friends chose casual-chic outfits for the fun-filled dinner date. While Ananya, Suhana and Navya embraced the denim jeans look, Shanaya looked pretty in a white mini dress. Scroll through to check out what the stars wore. Ananya Panday, Suhana Khan, Navya Nanda, and Shanaya Kapoor enjoy a dinner date in Mumbai. (HT Photo/Varinder Chawla)

Ananya Panday, Suhana Khan, Shanaya Kapoor and Navya Nanda clicked on an outing

The paparazzi photos and videos show Ananya Panday, Suhana Khan, Shanaya Kapoor and Navya Nanda exiting a restaurant in Mumbai after enjoying a girl's night out. Coming to their style choices, Ananya opted for a neutral fit for the occasion, featuring a nude-coloured sleeveless top and light blue-coloured denim jeans. While the blouse has a boat neckline, a midriff-baring cropped hem, and a fitted silhouette, the jeans have a high-rise waist and a flared hem. She styled the outfit with a centre-parted sleek bun, minimal glam, and stylish flat sandals.

Suhana Khan complemented her BFF Ananya Panday in an outfit with a similar colour palette. She wore a nude-coloured bodysuit featuring a plunging neckline, full-length sleeves, and a body-hugging fit. She styled the top with light-blue-coloured denim jeans featuring a frayed hem, flared silhouette, a mid-rise waist, and distressed details. Lastly, a half-tied hairdo, a Louis Vuitton mini shoulder bag, high heels, gold bracelets, and a sleek watch rounded off the styling.

Navya Naveli Nanda wore a black fitted crewneck bodysuit, dark blue denim jeans, and a black leather biker jacket for the outing. Her jacket features an open front, a cropped hem, full-length sleeves, a collared neckline, and metal embellishments. She styled the outfit with heeled black boots, a chained shoulder bag, a dainty bracelet, a no-makeup look, and centre-parted open locks.

Shanaya Kapoor slipped into a white mini dress featuring cami straps, a sweetheart plunging neckline, a cinched waist, and a tiered frilled mini-length skirt. She styled the ensemble with black fuzzy slip-on sandals, a shoulder bag, a no-makeup look, and centre-parted open tresses.