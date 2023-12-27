Malaika Arora shines brighter than a disco ball in a sequinned figure-hugging gown. Watch

Malaika Arora is one of the judges on the reality dance show Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa. Last evening, the star arrived on the show's sets to shoot for an episode. She also stepped out to greet the media and pose for the paparazzi dressed in a shimmering figure-hugging gown. The star, who never fails to impress her fans with her bold and elegant style choices, delighted them again with her sartorial pick. Scroll through to see what Malaika wore on the sets of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa. Malaika Arora poses for the paparazzi on the sets of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa. (Instagran)

Malaika Arora shines like a disco ball in a sequinned dress

A paparazzi page shared Malaika Arora's video from the sets of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa on social media with the caption, "Glitter game strong, #MalaikaArora shining brighter than a disco ball in this stunning dress." The paparazzi video also shows Malaika's adorable moment with a young fan. She is seen inviting a kid to click pictures with her, waving at him, and smiling brightly as he runs away after getting the photo clicked. Read our download on Malaika's look below.

Coming to the design details of Malaika's disco ball dress, the ensemble features full-length sleeves, a round neckline, a back zipper closure, a figure-hugging silhouette sculpting her enviable frame, a floor-length hem, and a train at the back. The holographic sequin embellishments embroidered in a mesh design turned the gown into an ultimate party look.

Malaika accessorised the gown with minimal yet striking additions, including dangling earrings adorned with clear stones, statement emerald rings, and peep-toe silver pumps with killer high heels. Lastly, she chose darkened brows, glossy berry-toned lip shade, shimmering gold eye shadow, sleek black eyeliner with silver winged ends, mascara on the lashes, rouge on the cheeks, highlighter on the contours, and a dewy base for the glam picks. A centre-parted sleek ponytail gave the finishing touch to her look.

Meanwhile, apart from Malaika Arora, Farah Khan and Arshad Warsi are also the judges of the reality dance show.