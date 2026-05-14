Malayalam actor Kalyani Priyadarshan ditches dramatic gowns for chic white look for first appearance at Cannes 2026

Kalyani Priyadarshan has officially begun her Cannes fashion journey, and her first appearance is already serving major style inspiration. Ditching dramatic gowns and elaborate ensembles, the actor kept things chic in an all-white look that perfectly balanced elegance with modern minimalism.

Kalyani Priyadarshan shines in chic all-white look at Cannes Film Festival. (Instagram/@kalyanipriyadarshan)

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As we wait for her much-anticipated red carpet appearance, here’s decoding her recent Cannes look and taking notes from her sophisticated style game. (Also read: Alia Bhatt’s 4th Cannes look is all things dreamy, delicate and Cinderella-coded in icy blue gown and lace choker )

Kalyani Priyadarshan debuts at Cannes in chic all-white ensemble

For her first appearance at the Cannes Film Festival’s Indian Pavilion on May 13, Kalyani embraced understated elegance in a chic all-white ensemble. Her outfit featured a sharply tailored sleeveless blazer-style top with a deep V-neckline and structured lapels that added a polished, power-dressing edge to the look.

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{{^usCountry}} The fitted bodice cinched beautifully at the waist before flaring slightly into a peplum-style hem. The clean lines and crisp white fabric gave the ensemble a refined and luxurious appeal, proving once again that monochrome dressing never goes out of style. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The fitted bodice cinched beautifully at the waist before flaring slightly into a peplum-style hem. The clean lines and crisp white fabric gave the ensemble a refined and luxurious appeal, proving once again that monochrome dressing never goes out of style. {{/usCountry}}

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She paired the structured top with a floor-length white skirt that brought fluidity and drama to the outfit. The skirt featured elegant ruched detailing around the waist and hips, adding texture and dimension while subtly accentuating her frame. The soft drape of the fabric flowed beautifully, lending movement to the otherwise sleek silhouette.

How she styled her look

The crisp monochrome outfit struck the perfect balance between power dressing and soft femininity, making it an ideal daytime Cannes fashion moment. Kalyani elevated the minimalist look with statement diamond jewellery, including a layered necklace and rings, adding just the right amount of glamour without taking away from the clean aesthetic.

Keeping her beauty look fresh and natural, she wore her hair in soft, loose waves with radiant makeup, rosy cheeks and nude lips that complemented the all-white palette beautifully.

About Kalyani Priyadarshan

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Kalyani Priyadarshan is an Indian actor known for her work primarily in Malayalam cinema, along with Tamil and Telugu films. Born on April 5, 1993, she has earned recognition for her performances and is the recipient of a Filmfare Award South as well as three South Indian International Movie Awards.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Akanksha Agnihotri ...Read More Akanksha Agnihotri is a lifestyle journalist with over 3 years of experience. She is a psychology graduate and holds a postgraduate diploma in Radio and Television Journalism from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication, Delhi, where she graduated as a gold medalist. Originally from Bhopal, the beautiful capital of Madhya Pradesh, she draws inspiration from the city’s rich cultural heritage and layered storytelling traditions that subtly shape her narrative voice. She writes extensively about fashion, beauty, health, relationships, culture, and food, exploring everything from trending styles and runway moments to wellness routines and mindful living. Passionate about meaningful and candid conversations, she enjoys interviewing celebrities, doctors, designers, and film personalities, diving into discussions on fitness, beauty, mental health, and everything fun in between. With a keen eye for trends and a thoughtful understanding of human behaviour, she brings depth, sensitivity, and authenticity to her stories, ensuring they resonate with a wide and diverse audience. When she’s not working, you’ll usually find her lost in a book, planning her next mountain trek, or mapping out spontaneous travel escapes. She loves discovering new authors, revisiting old favourites, and spending quiet afternoons in museums soaking in art, history, and culture. An avid bird-watching enthusiast, she finds joy in early morning walks, spotting rare birds, and reconnecting with nature. Whether sipping coffee while journaling her thoughts or exploring hidden corners of a new city, she constantly seeks inspiration in everyday moments that often turn into compelling story ideas. Read Less

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