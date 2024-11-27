Manisha Koirala is feeling '50 and fabulous' as she shows off her stunning new look and hairstyle

Throwing our mid-week blues out of the window this Wednesday night, Bollywood diva Manisha Koirala dropped a drool-worthy video in new chic look and hairstyle and fashion enthusiasts can't keep calm. Creating a stylish look, Manisha was seen blending sophistication with a touch of retro charm and we are in awe. Manisha Koirala’s satin shirt look is the outfit you’ll want to steal this season(Photo by Instagram/m_koirala)

Manisha Koirala’s Retro style reigns supreme in new video

Taking to her social media handle, the actor shared the now-viral video where she is seen donning a champagne satin shirt that came with a luxurious, silky texture and looked elegant in a slightly loose, button-down style. Acing the breezy yet polished look, Manisha tucked it inside a pair of blue flared jeans for a more defined silhouette.

The shirt flaunted subtle accents like a pointed collar and fish-tailed sleeves to add refinement while the high-waisted flared jeans elongated the legs to create a balanced silhouette for a casual, bohemian vibe. She completed her attire with a pair of nude sandals that complemented the flared jeans and accessorised her look with a brown Gucci belt to harmonise with the champagne hue.

Manisha Koirala’s viral look is the style goal of the week

She captioned the video, ““The best part of life begins at 50. You’ve got the freedom, the finances, and the flexibility to pursue your passions and live life on your own terms. Fifty and fabulous! This is the decade where you get to reap the rewards of your hard work, pursue your dreams, and live life with purpose and intention.” #50andfabulous #lovingyourself #livingmybestlife #reapwhatyousow P.s thnx a million @aalimhakim & @shanohanspal11 for being a fabulous hairstylist,who gave me my new look.. I love you dear friends 🫶🫶🫶 also huge shoutout to my fabulous team members for yesterday’s look 😍❤️ @radhika_y_1 @tush_91 you guys rock!! (sic).”

Opting for a neutral makeup look with metallic tones, Manisha was seen amplifying the glam quotient with a champagne highlighter and soft nude lipstick. Leaving her loose waves open down her shoulders in mid-parted hairstyle, Manisha aced an elegant finish and we can't wait to re-create this look on our next casual dinner, a day out with friends or a semi-formal event.