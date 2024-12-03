Manushi Chhillar in sultry swimsuit, sheer dress raises temperature during vacation with friends. Pics

Manushi Chhillar is enjoying a holiday with her girl gang, and the pictures will motivate you to take that long-awaited trip with your friends. The former Miss World posted photos from her vacation on Instagram with the caption, “Water baby (green and blue heart emojis).” Scroll down to see the outfits she wore. Manushi Chhillar shares pictures from her vacation.

Inside ‘water baby’ Manushi Chhillar's vacation

The pictures Manushi posted from her vacation album featured photos of her posing on a yacht, dressed in a black semi-sheer dress worn over a one-piece swimsuit. She also posted a picture of herself watching the sunset from the boat and looking like a million bucks in a shimmering silver swimsuit. Another picture showed the actor sitting on a surfing board while sitting on it. '

Manushi also clicked pictures with her girl gang as they posed while standing on the surfing boards. She also shared a video and pictures of the stunning sunsets and verdant vistas near the waterbodies she saw during the trip.

Decoding Manushi's OOTD

The sleeveless sheer black dress features a semi-see-through silhouette, a figure-hugging fit, a zip closure on the front, a U-neckline, subtle cut-outs on the side, and a thigh-high slit. She styled the ensemble with gold bracelets, a dainty chain, sunglasses, centre-parted windblown loose tresses, darkened brows, pink lips, rouge-tinted cheeks, and glowing skin.

The second outfit she wore was a silver shimmering swimsuit. The sleeveless one-piece features a plunging V-neckline, skin-baring cut-outs on the side embellished with silver rings, high-leg cuts, a backless design, and a form-fitting silhouette. She accessorised the outfit with a choker chain, gold bracelets, sunglasses, open tresses, and minimal glam.

How did the internet react?

Fans loved Manushi's pictures. Her sister dropped fire emojis. Pooja Bedi commented, “What amazingggggg pics. Happy hugs.” A fan wrote, “The pretty landscape has been enhanced with your beauty.” A comment read, “She looks so gorgeous.”