Kareena Kapoor's floral dress and comfortable slides from Diwali vacation with Saif Ali Khan cost...

What Kareena Kapoor wore for Diwali 2024

Away from all the designer sarees and lehengas that Bollywood celebrities wore for their Diwali 2024 festivities, Kareena chose a stunning, yet lowkey, PatBO dress for the festival. The actor shared the photos of her Diwali with Saif on Instagram with the caption, "Diwali sunsets with my love (red heart and rainbow emojis) 2024."

Check it out:

Kareena's beach dress is from PatBO. The maxi dress in a bright pink and green floral print is sleeveless with ruffles around the neckline and delicate cutouts on the waist. The bustier-style bodice features a sweetheart neckline with underwire and boning for added support. The dress also has an attached belt at waist.

How much does Kareena's dress cost? Dresses in similar designs and prints sell for anywhere between $850 and $1200 (Approximately ₹71,513 and ₹1 lakh) on PatBO's website. Kareena paired her look with chain slides from JW Anderson that sell for $595 (Approximately ₹50,059) on ssense.com.

How to wear a floral dress right now

From Kriti Sanon's mini floral dress to Kiara Advani's off-shoulder blue printed ensemble, many Bollywood celebs have been spotted in floral dresses recently. Ranging from small flowers and larger blooms to contemporary gothic themes and artistic abstractions, there is a lot to choose from.

If you are wondering how to style a demure floral look, here are some of the most stunning Bollywood-inspired floral dresses for your wardrobe, from Katrina Kaif to Ananya Panday.