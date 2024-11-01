Diwali 2024 best-dressed celebs: Janhvi Kapoor, Ananya Panday, Mira Rajput to Madhuri Dixit, Shilpa Shetty, Mouni Roy

India celebrated Diwali 2024 with much pomp and enthusiasm, lighting up the night with glittering lights, delicious sweets, and joyous gatherings. Bollywood’s biggest stars amped up the glamour, showcasing their most stylish and festive ensembles. Known for turning any occasion into a spectacle, these celebrities embraced the Festival of Lights with grandeur alongside family, friends, and fans. From Janhvi Kapoor’s elegant attire to Ananya Panday’s simple look, here’s a look at the best-dressed stars who made stunning fashion statements this Deepawali. (Also read: Madhuri Dixit, Kusha Kapila, Parineeti Chopra add Bollywood tadka to Diwali 2024 with glam looks ) Let's take a look at what Bollywood celebs wore this Diwali.(Instagram)

Janhvi Kapoor

Janhvi Kapoor’s Diwali 2024 look was wrapped in six yards of sheer elegance. She showcased two stunning sarees, each radiating grace and style. The first was a soothing baby pink saree made of sheer fabric, adorned with golden detailing and contrasted by a green pallu and pink embroidered borders. Paired with a pink infinity-hemline blouse, this look was the epitome of glamour.

Her second saree exuded regal sophistication with its rust pink organza fabric and golden embellished borders. She paired it with an intricately embroidered golden sequin blouse, making the ensemble absolutely breathtaking.

Shilpa Shetty

Shilpa Shetty celebrated Diwali with her family in a timeless red saree featuring mirror-adorned borders paired with a matching blouse embellished with mirrors. She completed her glam ethnic ensemble with a golden choker necklace and styled her hair with white floral adornments, adding the perfect finishing touch.

Madhuri Dixit

Madhuri Dixit proved that less is more with her stunning Diwali look. She donned an ivory silk kurta paired with sharara pants and a vibrant green dupatta featuring golden borders. Complemented by silver statement jewellery, minimal makeup, and her hair styled in a chic bun, she exuded effortless elegance.

Parineeti Chopra

Parineeti Chopra embraced the colour green this Diwali, dazzling in a lahariya-printed full-sleeve kurta paired with a matching dupatta. She elevated her festive look with a kundan choker necklace, a maang tikka, and dewy makeup, radiating pure glamour.

Natasha Poonawalla

Natasha Poonawalla’s Diwali look was nothing short of extravagant. Steering clear of traditional lehengas and suits, she opted for a high-fashion ensemble featuring a light pink one-shoulder furry top with bow detailing. She paired it with a black flared skirt adorned with silver sequin embroidery, creating a striking and glamorous statement.

Ananya Pandey

Ananya Panday embraced minimalism for her Diwali look, opting for a light pink sleeveless kurta adorned with delicate white embroidery, paired with matching palazzo pants. With open tresses and minimal makeup, her outfit perfectly embodied the “less is more” approach for the festive season.

Mira Rajput

Mira Rajput's Diwali look was a striking three-piece black ensemble that exuded elegance and glam. The outfit featured a bralette blouse adorned with golden sequin embellishments, paired with matching sharara pants and a sheer cape. The combination added a touch of drama and sophistication, making her look radiate oomph.

Mouni Roy

Mouni Roy dazzled in an ethereal all-red lehenga for Diwali. Her ensemble featured a full-sleeve blouse, a matching skirt with printed borders, and a coordinating dupatta adorned with golden shimmery borders. She completed her stunning ethnic look with a golden choker necklace and a maang tikka, adding the perfect finishing touches.