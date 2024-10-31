Madhuri Dixit, Kusha Kapila, Parineeti Chopra add Bollywood tadka to Diwali 2024 with glam looks

On Diwali, for festive wear inspiration, all eyes are on the silver screen fashionistas for how they dazzle and embrace the festive night. These Bollywood divas brought their A-game and slayed the festive fashion look. They set the glam benchmark for festive wear, by matching, contrasting, and embracing all the colours of Diwali. Kusha Kapila and Madhuri Dixit are decked up in ethnic looks.

Madhuri Dixit

Evergreen Bollywood diva Madhuri Dixit radiated festive glam by matching a rich green dupatta with an ivory silver salwar-kurta. The colourful combination of these two colours made her attire stand out even more.

The vibrant green dupatta was elegantly draped over her shoulder, falling gracefully. It matched with her bindi and contrasted well with her ivory suit. She played the card of strong accessorising with chunky bangles, long dangling earrings and a statement necklace. Truly a highlight of the festive ensemble, the long white-beaded necklace featured an emerald and two co-jointed, inverted crescent moon with studded diamonds. This is a refreshing look, distinct from the mainstream gold accessorising. Here is an important styling lesson where you match two very distinct, unassuming colours to create a striking combination that makes your outfit pop out in the crowd. And a good statement neckpiece never goes out of style.

Parineeti Chopra

Green seems to be the new celebrity-approved festive colour, as Parineeti Chopra, too, dressed up in a striped, dark, muted green suit paired with a matching green maang tika and a kundan choker necklace. This festive look reminds us that, much like how festive grandeur turns heads, festive simplicity also understands the assignment. The minimalist appeal carries an inherent elegance by keeping the styling game low-key.

Diwali party glam gals

Dia Mirza’s star-studded Diwali party saw several actors in attendance, each dressed in vibrant colour. Shabana Azmi exuded elegance in a pastel green saree, while Dia Mirza chose a purple suit with golden embroidery. Konkona Sen Sharma wore a beige tissue saree paired with matching earrings and a necklace, while Richa Chadha dazzled in a black outfit adorned with embellishments. The colourful Diwali party is a reminder that any colour can invoke festive charm, depending on how it’s styled and accessorized. So don't be afraid to experiment with colours. Step out of the traditional festive colours like red and yellow, and see how you can be creative.

Kusha Kapila

Kusha Kapila is another celeb who embraced green this festive season. Moving away from the conventional draping style of the saree’s pallu, she directed all focus to the stunning craftsmanship of her blouse. The blouse featured intricate sequins and floral designs, while the green saree was also adorned with floral embroidery throughout.