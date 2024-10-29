Diwali 2024: Say goodbye to boring suits! Here are 6 trendy must-try outfit ideas to be the bombshell of your party

Diwali season is here, which means it’s time to adorn our homes, indulge in delicious sweets, and showcase stunning outfits. Ethnic fashion trends are evolving rapidly, with a notable rise in traditional outfits that blend seamlessly with Western wear, creating a trendy take on classic styles. People of all ages are experimenting with this fusion style, offering a fresh twist to their attire. Traditional outfits, such as sarees, lehengas, and kurtas, represent our rich heritage and culture. The modern world creatively reimagines these garments to achieve an elegant and contemporary look. (Also read: Sonam Kapoor’s Diwali looks redefine ethnic fashion: From khadi lehenga to modern saree drape, her best festive styles ) Blend tradition with modern trends this Diwali with these stylish outfit ideas.(Instagram)

If you haven’t decided on your Diwali look yet and are feeling uninspired by traditional outfits, we’re here to help! Parul Shekhawat, Fashion Designer and Founder of Ruar India, shares with HT Lifestyle top trendy outfit ideas for a modern festive look.

1. Mix and match styles

Try mixing and matching styles. For instance, you can wear fitted jeans instead of churidar pyjamas with a kurta to achieve a traditional look with a comfortable and trendy twist. Likewise, you can add a crop top instead of a blouse to your ethnic saree to create a statement look for any event.

2. Modern draping techniques

Modernize your garment’s draping style to make it look traditional yet chic! The draping of a saree can be altered so that, instead of draping it over your shoulder, you can wrap it around your arms and tie it with a belt to stabilise it. Additionally, instead of a petticoat, try draping your saree over pants or a dhoti.

3. Layering for dimension

You can add dimension to any outfit by layering it with jackets, coats, or capes. A lehenga or saree can look chic by adding a denim jacket or blazer on top.

4. Minimal jewellery choices

Traditional garments signify elegance and a sense of belonging to the nation, and they were often complemented by heavy jewellery. However, you can give them a modern touch by adding minimal jewellery pieces. For instance, you can use hoops, layered necklaces, or thin bangles.

5. Footwear with an edge

Add a touch of modernisation to your outfit by choosing modern footwear instead of traditional juttis. Sneakers, heels, or ankle boots can give your traditional outfit an edgy look.

6. Contemporary hairstyles

A modern hairstyle can provide a fresh look to your traditional attire. Options like a sleek bun, messy braids, or the addition of modern hairpins and embellished clips can enhance your contemporary style.

"Today’s fashion designers try to integrate the age-old embroideries with modern designs to create a balance between traditional look and latest trends. This helps to preserve the vintage crafts for our future generations and also gives new touch to them. This festival season, let us come together to relish the elegance of traditional attire with a modern edge," says Parul.