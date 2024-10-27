Sonam Kapoor’s Diwali looks redefine ethnic fashion: From khadi lehenga to modern saree drape, her best festive styles

Khadi saree and body ornament

Last night, Sonam Kapoor attended Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla’s Diwali bash, and her look was nothing short of spellbinding. She wore a vibrant orange khadi lehenga and dupatta with golden borders but added a unique twist by ditching the traditional top. Instead, she adorned her upper body with red soil and Multani clay ornament, adding an earthy essence that honoured tradition and celebrated the divine within. Styled with stunning jewellery and glamorous makeup, Sonam’s look was a perfect blend of elegance and cultural homage.

Golden organza saree

At Manish Malhotra's Diwali party last year, Sonam Kapoor dazzled as the ultimate golden girl. She wore a metallic gold organza saree paired with a sweetheart neckline blouse, embellished with golden details and featuring stylish puffed sleeves. She completed the look with statement chandbali earrings and glamorous makeup, making her look a must-bookmark for the festive season.

Modern drape and cape

If there were a competition for modern saree drapes, Sonam Kapoor would already hold the crown. For Diwali 2022, she stunned in an ensemble featuring an ivory bralette blouse with intricate floral embellishments, paired with a unique saree drape with an uneven hemline. Adding a dramatic flair, she layered it with a floor-sweeping sheer cape adorned with floral detailing. With long, loose tresses and statement head jewellery, she ate and left no crumbs.

White anarkali suit

Sonam Kapoor’s white anarkali suit for Diwali 2021 was the perfect blend of style and elegance. She wore a full-sleeved kurta adorned with intricate sequin embroidery and a beautifully flared hem. Paired with a matching skirt and statement earrings, she looked every bit the elegant Indian princess.