Sonam Kapoor’s Diwali looks redefine ethnic fashion: From khadi lehenga to modern saree drape, her best festive styles
Explore Sonam Kapoor’s top Diwali looks that bring fresh twists to ethnic wear. Her stunning ensembles are sure to inspire your festive wardrobe. See pics.
Sonam Kapoor is an absolute fashionista who leaves no stone unturned in her quest to slay style goals, and her Diwali looks are no exception. Whether it’s an enchanting anarkali suit or a traditional six yards, she always transforms her outfits into masterpieces with her unique personal twist. With the Festival of Lights just around the corner, let’s revisit Sonam's stunning past Diwali looks and take some fashion notes from this diva! (Also read: Tamannaah Bhatia, Vijay Varma, Sharvari, Sonakshi Sinha and others stun at Ramesh Taurani's Diwali bash: Who wore what )
Khadi saree and body ornament
Last night, Sonam Kapoor attended Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla’s Diwali bash, and her look was nothing short of spellbinding. She wore a vibrant orange khadi lehenga and dupatta with golden borders but added a unique twist by ditching the traditional top. Instead, she adorned her upper body with red soil and Multani clay ornament, adding an earthy essence that honoured tradition and celebrated the divine within. Styled with stunning jewellery and glamorous makeup, Sonam’s look was a perfect blend of elegance and cultural homage.
Golden organza saree
At Manish Malhotra's Diwali party last year, Sonam Kapoor dazzled as the ultimate golden girl. She wore a metallic gold organza saree paired with a sweetheart neckline blouse, embellished with golden details and featuring stylish puffed sleeves. She completed the look with statement chandbali earrings and glamorous makeup, making her look a must-bookmark for the festive season.
Modern drape and cape
If there were a competition for modern saree drapes, Sonam Kapoor would already hold the crown. For Diwali 2022, she stunned in an ensemble featuring an ivory bralette blouse with intricate floral embellishments, paired with a unique saree drape with an uneven hemline. Adding a dramatic flair, she layered it with a floor-sweeping sheer cape adorned with floral detailing. With long, loose tresses and statement head jewellery, she ate and left no crumbs.
White anarkali suit
Sonam Kapoor’s white anarkali suit for Diwali 2021 was the perfect blend of style and elegance. She wore a full-sleeved kurta adorned with intricate sequin embroidery and a beautifully flared hem. Paired with a matching skirt and statement earrings, she looked every bit the elegant Indian princess.
