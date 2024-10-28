Alia Bhatt's 7 Diwali looks that stole our hearts: From Sabyasachi lehenga to her simple kurta sets

Over the years, Alia Bhatt has served some incredible festive looks for Diwali. The Festival of Lights is that time of the year when everyone pulls out their ethnic finest and dresses to impress. Not one to be left behind when it comes to her sartorial choices, every year, Alia pulls up to Diwali festivities with a bang. For example, her Manish Malhotra lehenga for the designer's recent party. It was the same lehenga she wore for her and Ranbir Kapoor's mehendi function. So, if you steal style inspiration from Alia's wardrobe, here's a look at her Diwali looks from the past. Alia Bhatt's ethnic ensembles for Diwali over the years.

What Alia Bhatt wore to Diwali parties over the years

The sindoori red lehenga

Alia, with her husband Ranbir Kapoor, attended Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan's Diwali party in this sindoori red Manish Malhotra lehenga. The silk lehenga set features a plunging-neck blouse, an A-line lehenga skirt, and a chiffon dupatta decked in golden zardosi work and sequin embellishments. Newlywed brides and brides-to-be can steal this look for their closet.

The pregnancy look

Alia Bhatt celebrates Diwali 2022 with her family.

During her pregnancy, Alia celebrated a lowkey Diwali with her family members. Without foregoing her comfort, the actor chose a vibrant pink chiffon kurta set. The anarkali kurta features intricate gold zardosi work, quarter-length bell sleeves, a round neckline, and a relaxed silhouette. She completed the look with flared pants, rings, jhumkis, a dainty chain, a bindi, a half-tied hairdo, and minimal glam.

The Sabyasachi lehenga

Alia wore this gorgeous Sabyasachi lehenga to attend a Lakshmi Puja during the Diwali celebrations with Ranbir Kapoor. She paired the stunning purple bandhani lehenga with a deep v-neck cut-out blouse, a matching dupatta, and orange Sabyasachi Jewellery earrings. Her naturally blow-dried hair, no-makeup makeup, and a tiny purple Bindi rounded off the glam.

The simple suit look

Alia Bhatt celebrated Diwali with Ranbir Kapoor in 2020.

If you need a simple yet elegant ethnic attire for Diwali puja, there's no better celebrity to take inspiration from than the queen of ‘less is more aesthetic’. Alia wore this kurta set with an embroidered chiffon dupatta, ornate jhumkis, a minimal makeup look, a bindi, and a fuss-free hairdo for Diwali celebrations with Ranbir.

The Spring-ready lehenga

Spring for Diwali? Why not! Alia wore this pretty pink embroidered lehenga for Diwali celebrations in 2020. The ensemble features a simple cropped blouse, an embroidered skirt, and a matching dupatta. If you are in a playful mood or love neutral spring shades in your wardrobe, this ensemble can be a great sartorial pick.

The mint green suit

Another ethnic look for the minimalist girls! This anarkali kurta set in the mint green shade is not only perfect for Diwali puja at home, but you can also wear it for your at-home Diwali parties or get-togethers with friends. With centre-parted blow-dried hair, Alia styled the embroidered ensemble with jhumkis, a bindi, blush pink lips, and minimal glam.

The black beauty

Alia Bhatt attended Shah Rukh Khan's Diwali party in 2018.

For Shah Rukh Khan's Diwali party in 2018, Alia Bhatt wore a stunning black designer lehenga by Shyamal & Bhumika, which she styled with a pair of golden earrings. The lehenga set featured a midriff-baring choli, an embroidered lehenga skirt, and a dupatta with silver threads running through it.