Upgrade your Diwali wardrobe: 5 fashion-forward alternatives to classic kurta pyjama for men

Diwali is a time for joyous celebrations, vibrant decorations, and stunning attire. As you welcome prosperity and light, make sure you dress your best! While women have a plethora of options to choose from, men often find themselves reaching for the same boring kurta-pajama at every celebration. Check out top trends in men's ethnic fashion for a stylish Diwali look.(Instagram)

While a kurta-pajama is always a safe choice for festivals, this year, why not elevate your festive style with something fresh and modern? Embrace the opportunity to showcase your personality and stand out at this year's festivities with these trendy outfit ideas that break the mold! (Also read: Sonam Kapoor’s Diwali looks redefine ethnic fashion: From khadi lehenga to modern saree drape, her best festive styles )

Nehru Jackets

This is the style of the celebs! A printed or patterned Nehru jacket paired with a matching solid kurta-pyjama set or a bright monotone jacket over printed kurta-pyjamas is a classic choice that never goes out of fashion. To elevate your look, add a contrasting pocket square, a stylish pair of Indian juttis, and a sleek hairstyle.

Printed shirts with chinos

Printed shirts paired with chinos offer a modern and exciting twist on traditional kurta-pajamas. For a Diwali party, opt for a casual printed mandarin shirt featuring traditional block prints, which perfectly complements contrasting chinos.

Sleek shirt and flared pants

Elevate your Diwali look with a sleek shirt paired with flared pants. Choose a fitted shirt in a bold colour or pattern to add flair, and pair it with high-waisted flared pants for a stylish silhouette. Complete the outfit with statement accessories, like a chic belt or eye-catching footwear, to enhance your overall look.

Layered looks

They are perfect for striking a balance between tradition and modernity, allowing for versatile styling options. Don't hesitate to mix textures and colours to create a unique statement while ensuring your outfit remains comfortable and stylish throughout the festivities.

Statement blazers

Statement blazers are a bold way to elevate any outfit, combining sophistication with individuality. Opt for unique patterns, textures, or colours to stand out. Pair them with a simple shirt and tailored trousers to let the blazer take centre stage.