6 best floral dress looks straight from Bollywood's fashion playbook to elevate your summer/spring 2024 wardrobe

This summer, floral dresses are a must-have, whether you're dressing for a day of shopping or a lunch date with your girlfriends. Impressive floral dresses are an effortless choice for creating a dreamy summer wardrobe, especially when paired with a romantic yet contemporary style. There are many prints to choose from, ranging from small flowers and larger blooms to contemporary gothic themes and artistic abstractions. Some of these prints have also found their way into the celebrity wardrobes. When it comes to fashion and style, nobody can beat our stylish Bollywood divas. From Katrina Kaif to Ananya Pandey, here are some of the most stunning B-wood inspired floral dresses for your summer wardrobe. (Also read: Bow fashion 101: From Deepika Padukone to Priyanka Chopra, 5 Bollywood divas who mastered this viral fashion trend ) Embrace Bollywood chic this summer with our curated collection of floral dresses inspired by your favourite stars.(Instagram)

Must-Have Bollywood Celebrity-Inspired Floral Dresses

Kriti Sanon

If you are looking for something floral, sexy and trendy then Kriti Sanon's mini floral dress is perfect for your summer outings. Her stunning dress comes in a pristine white hue adorned with vibrant pink rose prints all over. The rose embellished halter neckline, bodycon fit and mini hemline add an extra touch of glamour to her outfit, making her outfit a complete showstopper. Team it with high heels, statement earrings, dewy make-up and a high ponytail and you are ready to slay this summer/spring season.

Ananya Pandey

Ananya Pandey is a total fashionista who can pull off any look to perfection. The Gen Z style icon knows how to hit fashion targets like a pro. Her stunning yellow corset dress is the epitome of trendiness and sass and is a must-have for your summer 2024 wardrobe. With the stunning corset detailing at the waist, the flared bottom, and the vibrant yellow hue adorned with enchanting pastel floral patterns, every aspect of her dress oozes sartorial elegance. Finish your look with open curls, minimal make-up and a chic necklace.

Manushi Chhillar

Are you a fan of bright colours and vibrant dresses? If so, then Manushi Chhillar's stunning bright dress is your perfect summer dress inspiration. Featuring noodle straps, a sweetheart neckline, a bodycon fit and a floral print in enchanting bright multicolours, the dress radiates glamour. Just like Manushi, accessorise your look with black pumps, a bright pink clutch, a quirky chain necklace, open tresses, eyeliner and bright lips for the perfect glam look.

Rakul Preet Singh

Rakul Preet Singh's stunning printed dress is a must-have as it strikes the perfect balance between comfort and trend. Her dress features full sleeves, a v-neckline, a bodycon fit that perfectly accentuates her curves and a mini flared hemline. The enchanting multi-coloured floral print exudes stunning vibes. Wear it with white trainers, studs, minimal make-up and messy hair to turn heads this summer.

Kiara Advani

Spice up your summer wardrobe with Kiara Advani's stunning blue floral print dress. Her chic dress is from the shelves of clothing brand Atsu_official and features an off-the-shoulder neckline with balloon sleeves on one side, an asymmetric hem, a fitted silhouette and layered ruffles at the bottom with a mesmerising black and white floral print throughout. With subtle make-up and her luscious locks falling in messy waves with a side parting, she finished off her mesmerising look perfectly.

Katrina Kaif

Talking about fashion and style would be impossible without mentioning Katrina Kaif, who knows how to pull off any look with her elegant and classy dressing sense. Her white floral shirt dress look is no exception and is sure to steal your heart. The gorgeous actress wore a white shirt dress with a collar neckline, a buttoned bodice, full sleeves, a flared bottom and an alluring red floral print all over that exudes sass and elegance. With her luscious locks tied up in a messy bun and minimal make-up, she was looking just like a wow.