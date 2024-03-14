Bow fashion 101: From Deepika Padukone to Priyanka Chopra, 5 Bollywood divas who mastered this viral fashion trend

Bows are currently reigning supreme on the fashion charts, popping up everywhere from shoes to hair to dresses. From the return of the ballet-core aesthetic to the Barbiemania obsession, Autumn/Winter 2023 trends are all about relics of childhood dressing. The latest girly trend to take the spotlight is bows. This adorable trendy accessory can be seen everywhere from London Fashion Week to the International event, with celebrities sporting them in a variety of ways. From bow dresses to hair accessories to jewellery, you can find them everywhere. Bows have made a glamorous comeback in the world of fashion, and these Bollywood divas have effortlessly showcased their style prowess by mastering this viral trend.(Instagram)

And when it comes to slaying fashion trends, our Bollywood divas are no less and always make fashion statements with their exquisite style. The bow trend is no exception as celebs from Deepika Padukone to Ananya Pandey are slaying the trend with utmost flair. Scroll down to take some fashion inspiration. (Also read: Top beauty trends for spring 2024: Natural-looking injectables, peptides, 90s makeup resurgence and more )

Bollywood divas who rocked the viral bow trend

Ananya Pandey

Gen Z fashion icon Ananya Pandey is known for hitting style targets like a pro. The diva recently turned heads when she donned a bow dress for an awards ceremony. Her outfit, from luxury brand Giambattista Valli, featured a stylish bralette top with a bustier-style neckline and spaghetti straps adorned with trendy bows on either side. She paired it with a matching mermaid-style skirt. With diamond bow earrings and her luscious tresses tied up in a bun and adorned with bows, she serves up a lesson in how to style these trendy knots.

Deepika Padukone

Deepika Padukone is the OG fashion queen and her stylish looks have always been known to set trends. Wearing her lustrous locks in a trendy black bow, she served up the hottest style inspiration. Wearing a black flared dress, the actress tied her hair back in a half updo and added a black bow in the middle of her brown highlighted hair to perfectly complement her stunning outfit.

Priyanka Chopra

Talking about fashion trends and not mentioning Priyanka Chopra is not fair. Her giant bow look has been one of the favourites of fashion critics and is worth mentioning when it comes to styling bows. Her look featured an off-the-shoulder top with gathered detailing at the front and a huge signature bow at the back, paired with a matching fishtail skirt, both in the most unexpected fabric: bleached denim. The massive bow gave her a ball gown-like look, while the impeccably tailored fishtail silhouette gave the outfit a trendy mermaid-core aesthetic.

Malaika Arora

Malaika Arora stuns in a glamorous black shimmer dress adorned with giant white bow.(Instagram)

Malaika Arora's black sequined dress with a massive white bow heralds the fashion forecast for 2024. Her statement style not only turned heads but also foreshadowed the imminent takeover of oversized bows in the fashion realm. Her strapless black sequined dress is tied with a large white bow at the neckline. This sequined, glamorous outfit is a perfect example of sartorial finesse. Get ready for these larger-than-life bows to dominate wardrobes worldwide this year!

Janhvi Kapoor

Janhvi Kapoor's stunning dress by designer Atsu Sekhose is the perfect blend of sexy and cute and needs to be bookmarked for your next party. The actor's mini dress featured a bustier torso that cinched her waist. A big bow at the front was the highlight of the strapless dress. Another great feature of the piece was the multi-coloured hand-embroidered sequins on the skirt, which had an overlapping detail that created an asymmetrical hem.