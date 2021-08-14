Manushi Chhillar in wine red thigh-slit gown stuns internet with her goddess-like charm

Miss World 2017 winner Manushi Chhillar may not have made her Bollywood debut yet, but that has never stopped the beauty queen from making ultra-glam fashion statements every now and then. Today, the star, who will make her debut with Akshay Kumar's Prithviraj, left the internet swooning over her latest look in a one-shoulder wine red gown.

Looking dazzling as ever, Manushi shared a picture from a photoshoot with the caption, "Delhi nights." Her silk-satin gown is from the shelves of a prêt design label Lola by Suman B, and her stilettos and bag are from Christian Louboutin.

Whether you're putting together the perfect look for a special date night with your significant other or just a low-key dinner with the girls, Manushi's outfit will be a perfect pick for both. So, don't forget to bookmark her look and read on to know how she styled it.

Manushi chose a one-shoulder wine red silk satin gown for the shoot. The dress featured cut-out details on the front, a risqué thigh-high slit, and a neckline forming a pretty bow on the waist. The flowy silhouette of the skirt provided Manushi's entire look with a goddess-like charm.

The 24-year-old beauty queen styled her ensemble with a crocodile patterned small top handle bag and shimmery, embellished pointed pumps. She left her short and curly locks open in a middle parting and went sans any accessories.

Manushi opted for glowing skin accentuated with beaming highlighter, nude lips, smoky eye shadow, blushed cheeks, kohl-adorned eyes, mascara-laden lashes and sharp contour to complete her make-up.

Meanwhile, Manushi's big Bollywood debut in Akshay Kumar's Prithviraj is being bankrolled by Yash Raj Films. In the film, she will star opposite Akshay and essay the role of Sanyogita.

