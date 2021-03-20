Maximalism’s rip roaring redux

Ace couturier Manish Malhotra presented by Nexa closed the Day 4 of FDCI x Lakme Fashion Week with his characteristic profusion of opulent pieces, which came to life thanks to his atelier’s sumptuously executed embroidery. Moreover, Nitin Bal Chauhan’s line titled, Faux-Amis (implying fake friend), took a dig at the dark-side of social media. It was great to see Nitin dabbling into menswear while taking his embroidery narrative ahead. Designer Samant Chauhan’s collection titled New Born was an applause worthy attempt to overpower one’s dark side and emerge powerful, no matter what. Another highlight of the day was designer Payal Singhal, who presented Coachella-worthy sporty separates, twinsets, fun saris along with a few menswear pieces. Powder blues and dusty pink ensembles kissed with pitta kora work, intricate cut dana, along with thread and wool embroidery evoked instant likeability. Also worth mentioning is Siddartha Tytler’s take on Studio 54 glam showcased in a pulsating film reflected his signature maximalist vocabulary - oodles of sequins, statement-making ruffles lending drama to his co-ord sets, bomber jackets and bodycon dresses. Tytler’s army is all about - go bold or go home!

Manish Malhotra

Form-flattering, fluttery, unapologetically feminine - that’s Manish Malhotra’s oeuvre and Bollywood’s darling designer has stayed loyal to his core design narrative over decades - whether it’s his work in films, on the red carpet or his caviar clients. How to marry freewheeling weightlessness with intricate surface embellishments? How to give today’s evolved bride a true fairytale moment? Look no further than this collection. Presented by Nexa, Bollywood showstoppers Kiara Advani and Kartik Aaryan closed this first-of-its-kind drive-in show. More finessed than usual, each ensemble merited a closer inspection realised in an array of soft pastel hues. A paradox of extravagance and lightness made this luminous outing a visual treat!.

Actor Kartik Aaryan looks dapper in a Manish Malhotra ensemble at FDCI x Lakme Fashion week presented by Nexa (Photo: Instagram/FDCIOfficial)

Nitin Bal Chauhan

Designer Nitin Bal Chauhan recontextualised his signature 3D embroidery by juxtaposing traditional materials and morphing them into architectural shapes and forms that rise above the body. Floaty, diaphanous and new-age fabrics in statement metallic hues lent his take-charge gowns a bold finish. One of the high points of this seminal outing was his formal menswear crafted with the Italian suiting fabrics reflecting precise cuts and impeccable tailoring.

A model in a statement-making NItin Bal Chauhan ensemble (Photo: Instagram/FDCIOfficial)

Samant Chauhan

Clearly pandemic impacted designer Samant Chauhan on a deeper level and hence his offerings were all about celebratory dressing. Enough of lounging at home in comfy tracksuits! The designer wants you to play dress up, go out and live it up in his statement-making creations! From the effusive florals to shine on details to statement sleeves - the collection was wearable and seasonless in its appeal. Admittedly, the Samant Chauhan muse wants to put the Covid trauma all behind her and put her dancing shoes on.

Designer Samant Chauhan roots for celebratory dressing in his collection showcased at FDCI x Lakme Fashion Week (Photo: Instagram/FDCIOfficial)