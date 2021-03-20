IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Lifestyle / Fashion / Maximalism’s rip roaring redux
Bollywood showstopper Kiara Advani in a shine on creation by Manish Malhotra at FDCI x Lakme Fashion Week. (Photo: Instagram/FDCIOfficial)
Bollywood showstopper Kiara Advani in a shine on creation by Manish Malhotra at FDCI x Lakme Fashion Week. (Photo: Instagram/FDCIOfficial)
fashion

Maximalism’s rip roaring redux

Ace couturier Manish Malhotra presented by Nexa closed the Day 4 of FDCI x Lakme Fashion Week with his characteristic profusion of opulent pieces, which came to life thanks to his atelier’s sumptuously executed embroidery
READ FULL STORY
By Manish Mishra
PUBLISHED ON MAR 20, 2021 11:36 PM IST

Ace couturier Manish Malhotra presented by Nexa closed the Day 4 of FDCI x Lakme Fashion Week with his characteristic profusion of opulent pieces, which came to life thanks to his atelier’s sumptuously executed embroidery. Moreover, Nitin Bal Chauhan’s line titled, Faux-Amis (implying fake friend), took a dig at the dark-side of social media. It was great to see Nitin dabbling into menswear while taking his embroidery narrative ahead. Designer Samant Chauhan’s collection titled New Born was an applause worthy attempt to overpower one’s dark side and emerge powerful, no matter what. Another highlight of the day was designer Payal Singhal, who presented Coachella-worthy sporty separates, twinsets, fun saris along with a few menswear pieces. Powder blues and dusty pink ensembles kissed with pitta kora work, intricate cut dana, along with thread and wool embroidery evoked instant likeability. Also worth mentioning is Siddartha Tytler’s take on Studio 54 glam showcased in a pulsating film reflected his signature maximalist vocabulary - oodles of sequins, statement-making ruffles lending drama to his co-ord sets, bomber jackets and bodycon dresses. Tytler’s army is all about - go bold or go home!

Manish Malhotra

Form-flattering, fluttery, unapologetically feminine - that’s Manish Malhotra’s oeuvre and Bollywood’s darling designer has stayed loyal to his core design narrative over decades - whether it’s his work in films, on the red carpet or his caviar clients. How to marry freewheeling weightlessness with intricate surface embellishments? How to give today’s evolved bride a true fairytale moment? Look no further than this collection. Presented by Nexa, Bollywood showstoppers Kiara Advani and Kartik Aaryan closed this first-of-its-kind drive-in show. More finessed than usual, each ensemble merited a closer inspection realised in an array of soft pastel hues. A paradox of extravagance and lightness made this luminous outing a visual treat!. 

Actor Kartik Aaryan looks dapper in a Manish Malhotra ensemble at FDCI x Lakme Fashion week presented by Nexa (Photo: Instagram/FDCIOfficial)
Actor Kartik Aaryan looks dapper in a Manish Malhotra ensemble at FDCI x Lakme Fashion week presented by Nexa (Photo: Instagram/FDCIOfficial)

Nitin Bal Chauhan

Designer Nitin Bal Chauhan recontextualised his signature 3D embroidery by juxtaposing traditional materials and morphing them into architectural shapes and forms that rise above the body. Floaty, diaphanous and new-age fabrics in statement metallic hues lent his take-charge gowns a bold finish. One of the high points of this seminal outing was his formal menswear crafted with the Italian suiting fabrics reflecting precise cuts and impeccable tailoring.

A model in a statement-making NItin Bal Chauhan ensemble (Photo: Instagram/FDCIOfficial)
A model in a statement-making NItin Bal Chauhan ensemble (Photo: Instagram/FDCIOfficial)

Samant Chauhan

Clearly pandemic impacted designer Samant Chauhan on a deeper level and hence his offerings were all about celebratory dressing. Enough of lounging at home in comfy tracksuits! The designer wants you to play dress up, go out and live it up in his statement-making creations! From the effusive florals to shine on details to statement sleeves - the collection was wearable and seasonless in its appeal. Admittedly, the Samant Chauhan muse wants to put the Covid trauma all behind her and put her dancing shoes on.

Designer Samant Chauhan roots for celebratory dressing in his collection showcased at FDCI x Lakme Fashion Week (Photo: Instagram/FDCIOfficial)
Designer Samant Chauhan roots for celebratory dressing in his collection showcased at FDCI x Lakme Fashion Week (Photo: Instagram/FDCIOfficial)
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close
TRENDING TOPICS
Bollywood showstopper Kiara Advani in a shine on creation by Manish Malhotra at FDCI x Lakme Fashion Week. (Photo: Instagram/FDCIOfficial)
Bollywood showstopper Kiara Advani in a shine on creation by Manish Malhotra at FDCI x Lakme Fashion Week. (Photo: Instagram/FDCIOfficial)
fashion

Maximalism’s rip roaring redux

By Manish Mishra
PUBLISHED ON MAR 20, 2021 11:36 PM IST
Ace couturier Manish Malhotra presented by Nexa closed the Day 4 of FDCI x Lakme Fashion Week with his characteristic profusion of opulent pieces, which came to life thanks to his atelier’s sumptuously executed embroidery
READ FULL STORY
Close
Models showcase pieces from Samant Chauhan's latest collection.(Instagram)
Models showcase pieces from Samant Chauhan's latest collection.(Instagram)
fashion

LFW 2021: All about celebrating life, Samant Chauhan about his latest collection

PTI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 20, 2021 08:42 PM IST
The collection, titled 'New Born', which the Delhi-based couturier presented at the 'phygital' edition of the FDCI X Lakme Fashion Week on Saturday, offers a fresh perspective on life which had come to a grinding halt last year in the wake of the health crisis.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Sara Ali Khan(Instagram)
Sara Ali Khan(Instagram)
fashion

Incarnation of a graceful bride: Sara Ali Khan in Manish Malhotra bridalwear

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Alfea Jamal, Hindustan Times, Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 20, 2021 05:42 PM IST
  • The designer most recently shared pictures of Sara Ali Khan actor dressed as a bride in a heavily embroidered maroon lehenga.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Models wearing pieces from Suneet Varma's newest collection.(Instagram)
Models wearing pieces from Suneet Varma's newest collection.(Instagram)
fashion

LFW 2021: Suneet Varma's new range symbolises importance of staying mentally fit

PTI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 20, 2021 04:44 PM IST
Suneet Varma presented his women's wear collection on Friday at the ongoing FDCI X Lakme Fashion Week 'phygital' edition.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Summer dresses are the new IT thing and a lot of divas are being spotted in them. From spaghetti straps to minis and midi dresses, it's time to get your easy breezy dresses out and style them up just like Ananya Panday and Rakul Preet Singh.(Varinder Chawla)
Summer dresses are the new IT thing and a lot of divas are being spotted in them. From spaghetti straps to minis and midi dresses, it's time to get your easy breezy dresses out and style them up just like Ananya Panday and Rakul Preet Singh.(Varinder Chawla)
lifestyle

Ananya Panday and Rakul Preet show how to style summer dresses, see pics

By Nishtha Grover, Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 20, 2021 04:20 PM IST
  • Summers are here and it is time to get those easy-breezy dresses out. Take cues from Bollywood celebrities like Ananya Panday and Rakul Preet Singh to get on trend with the summer outfits.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Mouni Roy in velvet co-ord set(Instagram/imouniroy )
Mouni Roy in velvet co-ord set(Instagram/imouniroy )
fashion

Mouni Roy is a chic boss babe in 2k velvet top and shorts set, see pics

By Nishtha Grover, Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 20, 2021 01:12 PM IST
  • Brahmastra actor Mouni Roy recently shared snippets from a photo shoot with her fans. The stunner wore a velvet co-ord monochrome set that was the perfect mix of boardroom aesthetic with a touch of chic vibe.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Shilpa Shetty looks like Belle in new video(Instagram/ theshilpashetty and Google)
Shilpa Shetty looks like Belle in new video(Instagram/ theshilpashetty and Google)
fashion

Shilpa Shetty in breezy yellow dress channels Belle from Beauty and The Beast

By Nishtha Grover, Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 20, 2021 11:39 AM IST
  • Belle from Beauty And The Beast or Shilpa Shetty? The actor twirling in chic yellow summer dress reminds us of the Disney character. What do you think?
READ FULL STORY
Close
Neena Gupta having a gala time in Mussoorie(Instagram/ neena_gupta)
Neena Gupta having a gala time in Mussoorie(Instagram/ neena_gupta)
fashion

Neena Gupta keeps her holiday look casual in hoodie and classic denim shorts

By Nishtha Grover, Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 20, 2021 08:33 AM IST
  • Neena Gupta is currently holidaying in Mussoorie and rocking a comfy-casual look. The fashionista is enjoying her time in the hill station and making us want to pack and go for a holiday as well.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Famed Tiffany jewelry designer Elsa Peretti dead at age 80(AP)
Famed Tiffany jewelry designer Elsa Peretti dead at age 80(AP)
fashion

Elsa Peretti, famous Tiffany jewellery designer, dies at 80

AP, New York
PUBLISHED ON MAR 20, 2021 07:27 AM IST
  • Elsa Peretti, who became famous for her jewellery designs, breathed her last on Thursday night. She died in her sleep at home in a small village outside Barcelona, Spain.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Models at (Photo: Instagram/FDCIOfficial)
Models at (Photo: Instagram/FDCIOfficial)
fashion

Zing of eclecticism  

By Manish Mishra
UPDATED ON MAR 19, 2021 11:00 PM IST
It’s hard to picture a Suneet Varma show minus his unshamedly whizz-bang sexiness
READ FULL STORY
Close
Masaba Gupta(Instagram)
Masaba Gupta(Instagram)
fashion

Not just the industry, designers, the consumers have also changed: Masaba Gupta

PTI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 19, 2021 07:54 PM IST
Masaba Gupta, one of the go-to designers for Bollywood celebrities Alia Bhatt, Sonam Kapoor Ahuja and Deepika Padukone and now an actor herself, says she has become careful when it comes to picking projects.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Models present creations from Ritu Kumar's latest collection(Instagram)
Models present creations from Ritu Kumar's latest collection(Instagram)
fashion

2020 was a perplexing year that put us, our capabilities to the test: Ritu Kumar

PTI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 19, 2021 07:46 PM IST
Ritu Kumar is walking the talk with her new collection 'Mismatched' that she presented on Thursday at the FDCI X Lakme Fashion Week 'phygital' edition.
READ FULL STORY
Close
African inspired outfits are seen on a mannequin in the Alara luxury store in Lagos, Nigeria March 12, 2021.(REUTERS)
African inspired outfits are seen on a mannequin in the Alara luxury store in Lagos, Nigeria March 12, 2021.(REUTERS)
fashion

With traditional fabrics, Nigerian designers fashion a new aesthetic

Reuters, Lagos
UPDATED ON MAR 19, 2021 07:39 PM IST
More and more people are thinking about African luxury "in terms of how we live on a day-to-day basis ... not just for celebratory moments."
READ FULL STORY
Close
Anamika Khanna shares insight on creating fashion designs while socially distant(Instagram/anamikakhanna.in)
Anamika Khanna shares insight on creating fashion designs while socially distant(Instagram/anamikakhanna.in)
fashion

Anamika Khanna shares insight on creating fashion designs while socially distant

PTI
UPDATED ON MAR 19, 2021 06:43 PM IST
As the coronavirus pandemic has made everyone in the fashion industry rethink their relationship with their work, designer Anamika Khanna asserts that it is important to adapt and innovate with time while creating art amid Covid-19 lockdowns
READ FULL STORY
Close
Amyra Dastur rocks summer-apt co-ord set from Zara for Koi Jaane Na promotions(Instagram/amyradastur93)
Amyra Dastur rocks summer-apt co-ord set from Zara for Koi Jaane Na promotions(Instagram/amyradastur93)
fashion

Amyra Dastur rocks summer-apt co-ord set from Zara for Koi Jaane Na promotions

By Zarafshan Shiraz
UPDATED ON MAR 19, 2021 04:56 PM IST
  • Adding an air of freshness to her stylish summer wardrobe, Amyra Dastur slew Day 1 of promotions for Koi Jaane Na in a green check bralette top and high waist trousers from Zara which were a natural head-turner and we can’t help but swoon over the sexy silhouette
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP