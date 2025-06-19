Men's shirts under 799: Top 8 stylish picks to steal the spotlight; Look sharp for less

Good style doesn’t need to cost a fortune, especially when you’ve got dapper shirts under ₹799 in your cart. If you're dressing for a big meeting, casual Friday, or a cute café date, these shirts bring the fit, finesse, and freshness you need—without the splurge.
From sharp checks to breezy cotton solids, bold prints to boardroom classics—this curated edit has all the must-haves from brands like Peter England, Spykar, Park Avenue, and JACK & JONES. Grab your favourites now before they’re gone!
This solid slim-fit shirt is that clean-slate essential you can style up or down. The 100% cotton construction keeps it comfy while the slim fit keeps things slick. Monday meeting or weekend movie, this one does both.
Styling tip: Pair with tapered jeans and brown loafers for an effortless smart-casual vibe.
Checks that mean business. This cotton-rich formal shirt from Peter England brings a tailored look that works from 9 to 5 and beyond. It’s sharp, fuss-free, and made with Wonder Fabric to keep wrinkles in check.
Styling tip: Wear it with navy trousers, a black belt, and lace-up shoes for boardroom polish.
A pop of personality never hurt anybody. This ditsy printed shirt from Peter England keeps things playful without going OTT. The slim fit and breathable fabric make it a weekday-to-weekend wonder.
Styling tip: Button it up for office charm or wear open over a vest for vacation vibes.
Who says great shirts need great budgets? With styles under 799, you're getting premium fabric, flattering fits, and brand credibility all for less. If you’re dressing up or keeping it chill, these picks make looking good a breeze (and a steal).
Men's shirts under ₹799: Top 8 stylish picks to steal the spotlight: FAQs
Are these shirts made of cotton?
Yes! Most are 100% cotton or cotton-rich, ensuring breathability and comfort.
Are these true to size?
Most users find them true to size. Refer to the brand-specific size chart for accuracy.
Do these shirts shrink after wash?
Follow wash care instructions. Cotton might shrink slightly, but quality brands pre-shrink or blend fabrics to avoid that.
Can I wear these shirts to formal events?
Absolutely—many of them are ideal for office, interviews, and business casual settings.
