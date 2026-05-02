Met Gala 2026: From Karan Johar to Priyanka Chopra Jonas, here’s a list of Indian stars expected on the red carpet

The Met Gala 2026 is around the corner, and while Karan Johar’s debut is making the buzz, there are more Indian stars expected to dominate the red carpet on May 4. Scheduled to be held at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City, the Met Gala is one of the biggest fashion events that draws attention worldwide. Let’s take a look at guests gracing the red carpet.

Met Gala 2026 guest list(Instagram)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

​Also read | Karan Johar's Met Gala 2026 debut confirmed; Manish Malhotra teases more fashion moments ahead

Karan Johar’s debut

Filmmaker Karan Johar’s debut at the Met Gala 2026 adds a dose of excitement and is already creating buzz. Known for his bold fashion sense and choices, Karan’s entry is going to steal the spotlight. The icing on the cake is the collaboration between ace designer Manish Malhotra and Karan for this big night.

Deepika Padukone

Deepika Padukone, an evergreen Met Gala participant, is speculated to grace the red carpet alongside her husband Ranveer Singh. The power couple’s presence is undoubtedly going to make the internet talk. However, Deepika was also seen shooting for King with Shah Rukh Khan in Cape Town.

Priyanka Chopra

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} Next on the list is Priyanka Chopra, who remains a trailblazer for Indian representation and is said to return to the red carpet. Since her 2017 debut, Jonas has owned the Met Gala with dramatic flair. Alia Bhatt {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Next on the list is Priyanka Chopra, who remains a trailblazer for Indian representation and is said to return to the red carpet. Since her 2017 debut, Jonas has owned the Met Gala with dramatic flair. Alia Bhatt {{/usCountry}}

Read More

{{^usCountry}} Alia Bhatt is another important name who is expected to grace the carpet. Known for celebrating Indian craftsmanship, Alia’s look has, over the years, massively highlighted Indian textiles and embroidery on the world stage. Manish Malhotra {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Alia Bhatt is another important name who is expected to grace the carpet. Known for celebrating Indian craftsmanship, Alia’s look has, over the years, massively highlighted Indian textiles and embroidery on the world stage. Manish Malhotra {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Based on reports, Manish Malhotra, one of India’s most renowned designers, is set to return to the event following his successful debut in 2025. Natasha Poonawalla {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Based on reports, Manish Malhotra, one of India’s most renowned designers, is set to return to the event following his successful debut in 2025. Natasha Poonawalla {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Natasha Poonawalla, Indian businesswoman, philanthropist, and fashion icon, after many years of leading the event, is reportedly confirmed once again for the 2026 Met Gala. Ananya Birla {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Natasha Poonawalla, Indian businesswoman, philanthropist, and fashion icon, after many years of leading the event, is reportedly confirmed once again for the 2026 Met Gala. Ananya Birla {{/usCountry}}

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Ananya Birla, who has garnered immense popularity through her artistry and strategic business judgment, is all set to grace the carpet this year.

Isha Ambani

Business tycoon Mukesh Ambani’s daughter, Isha Ambani, is all set to grace the red carpet this year as well. With her debut in 2017, Isha has always been praised for her elegant couture choices.

How to watch the Met Gala?

The Met Gala, the biggest annual fashion event, is held on the first Monday in May. It is scheduled to take place on May 4, 2026. The Indian viewers can watch the event on Vogue’s YouTube channel at 3:30 AM IST on May 5, 2026.

{{^usCountry}} {{/usCountry}}

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Anukriti Srivastava ...Read More Anukriti Srivastava thrives at the intersection of words and voice, where journalism meets storytelling. A digital editor and journalist with over 5 years of experience, she has written across lifestyle, women issues, relationships, entertainment, fashion, and travel. She did her Masters in Broadcast Journalism and has published more than 500+ lifestyle content pieces across platforms. As a former Sub-Editor at HerZindagi, she produced engaging digital content, interviews, and event coverage for a wide audience. She has also contributed as a Webstory Producer with Travel + Leisure, transforming travel experiences into immersive stories for readers who love exploring the world. Beyond writing, Anukriti’s storytelling extends to the microphone. As a voice-over artist, her warm and expressive voice has brought scripts to life across audio platforms, turning simple words into immersive experiences. Her work reflects a deep interest in people, culture, and everyday stories that resonate with readers and listeners alike. She enjoys crafting content that informs, inspires, and sparks curiosity. Away from screens and studios, you’ll find her reading self-help books, listening to music, getting lost in romantic novels, and playing the guitar for a creative reset. For Anukriti, storytelling isn’t just a profession—it’s a way of seeing and sharing the world. Read Less

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON