Mijwan 2022: Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh send Internet into meltdown

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh looked like the ultimate power couple at the ramp of Mijwan 2022. The fashion show returned to its first edition in three years, owing to the covid-19 pandemic scare. Deepika and Ranveer keeps slaying couple goals with their snippets on their Instagram profiles. At Mijwan Fashion Show 2022, the star couple walked the ramp in Manish Malhotra attires as the showstoppers – quite aptly, because they soon sent the Internet into a meltdown with their pictures and videos going viral all over. The fashion show is organised by Shabana Azmi and her NGO Mijwan Welfare Society.

Deepika and Ranveer shared sets of pictures of their look from the fashion show on their respective Instagram handles and made their fans swoon. The pictures also put fashion police on immediate alert. The star couple broke the Internet with their pictures in ethnic ensembles. Deepika looked ethereal in a white lehenga while Ranveer complemented her in a black and white sherwani. Deepika decked up in a white blouse, intricately embroidered in white threads, and featuring a plunging sweetheart neckline. She teamed it with a long flowy skirt heavily embroidered in white zari and motis. Deepika added more drama to her look with a dramatic cape around her shoulders featuring heavy embroidery work in silver and white threads and zari.

Ranveer, on the other hand, looked perfect in a black sherwani that came intricately embroidered in white threads. He further teamed it with a pair of black trousers. The couple looked perfect together. Here are the pictures:

Deepika further accessorised her look for the day in a statement golden necklace embedded with white stones and golden ear studs. The actor wore her shoulder-length tresses open in wavy curls, while Ranveer opted for a back brushed look with a ponytail. Deepika complemented her attire for the day in minimal makeup – in smokey eyeshadow, black winged eyeliner, black kohl, mascara-laden eyelashes, drawn eyebrows, contoured cheeks and a shade of nude lipstick, Deepika slayed ethnic attire goals. Ranveer, on the other hand, sported a trimmed bearded look.