Milan Fashion Week: Stray Kids' leader Bang Chan attends Fendi show in a stylish look; men take notes!

Milan Fashion Week: Bang Chan of Stray Kids made a stellar debut at Milan Fashion Week on June 15. The singer attended Fendi's Spring/ Summer 2025 show and populated the front row, sitting side by side with several A-listers, including Nicholas Galitzine, Ren Meguro, and Marco Mengoni. This is the first time that the leader of the K-Pop group made an appearance at a major fashion week event solo.

Milan Fashion Week: Stray Kids' Bang Chan debuts at Fendi show

Bang Chan arrived in style at the Fendi Spring/ Summer 2025 show, where artistic director Silvia Venturini displayed their menswear collection inspired by nostalgia. Chan wore an all-Fendi outfit, and men should take notes. The official Instagram page of Fendi shared a video of Chan arriving at the show with the caption, "Bang Chan attended the #FendiSS25 show." The clip shows the singer exiting the vehicle outside the Fendi show venue and getting greeted by hundreds of STAYs who camped outside to see him.

Bang Chan's outfit at the Fendi show included a yellow tank top, tailored black pants, and a long black trenchcoat. The tank top features a scoop neckline and ribbed design, and he tucked it inside tailored blue pants featuring a stylish pleated design, a baggy fitting, and a high-rise waist. The star of the look was the trench coat, which has wide collars, full-length sleeves, and an open front.

Chan complemented his ensemble with statement-making accessories, including an over-the-body black bag featuring a teddy bear charm, layered silver neck chains, an ear stud, black chunky boots, and a ball-shaped mini bag. Lastly, he styled the all-Fendi look with a messy hairdo, darkened brows, glowing skin, and blushed lips.

Meanwhile, at the show, the Stray Kids' leader was photographed alongside fellow Fendi ambassadors Nicholas Galitzine and Ren Meguro. While Galitzine rocked a dark blue denim shacket, blue pants, a white shirt, and a printed tie to show off his bleach-blonde hair, Ren looked incredible in a fun-casual ensemble featuring a taupe-coloured notched-collar baggy shirt, matching shorts, a printed Fendi bag, high-calf socks, and chunky sneakers.