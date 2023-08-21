Mira Rajput's strapless mini dress and bold accessories will give your party closet an instant facelift: Watch

Shorter hemlines have been taking over your favourite celebrities' closets owing to their sultry charm. These silhouettes make for a fail-safe pick for any party. And Shahid Kapoor's wife, Mira Rajput, clearly understands the same as she stepped out in Mumbai to enjoy a night out dressed in a mini-length ensemble. Mira slipped into a strapless mini dress for the outing and styled it with striking accessories. Her glamorous look can inspire your party closet. So, don't forget to steal some styling tips.

What Mira Rajput wore for a night out in Mumbai

Mira Rajput stuns in a white sleeveless mini dress and striking accessories during an outing. (HT Photo/Varinder Chawla)

The paparazzi clicked Mira Rajput outside a restaurant in Mumbai last night. The snippets show Mira stepping out of her vehicle and entering the restaurant, dressed in a white mini-length ensemble. The dress features a strapless neckline flaunting her decolletage, a ruffled design on the neck, a ribbed design on the torso, corseted bodice hugging her svelte frame, a tiered skirt with pleats, and a mini hem-length showing off the legs.

Mira Rajput accessorised the ensemble with striking additions, including Gianvitto Rossi sandals and a Dior Saddle bag. While the golden high heels feature multi-coloured gem embellishments, the shoulder bag features an abstract pattern with gold Christian Dior 'CD' logo charms. As for the jewels to style the ensemble, she chose gold double hoop earrings, a chunky bracelet, and statement rings.

Lastly, Mira opted for sleek eyeliner, kohl-lined under the eyelid, rouged tinted cheeks, beaming highlighter, mascara on the lashes, feathered brows, glossy blush pink lip shade, and light contouring to round off the glam picks. Centre-parted open wavy locks gave the finishing touch.

Mira Rajput and Shahid Kapoor

Meanwhile, Mira Rajput got married to Shahid Kapoor in 2015. The couple has two kids, a daughter Misha Kapoor and a son Zain Kapoor. Their daughter was born in August 2016, and they welcomed their son Zain in 2018.

