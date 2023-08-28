Miss Diva Universe 2023 is Shweta Sharda from Chandigarh. Read all the facts you need to know about her inside

Shweta Sharda was crowned the Miss Diva Universe 2023 last night in a star-studded ceremony held in Mumbai. Miss Diva Universe 2022 Divita Rai crowned Shweta at the event. Meanwhile, Sonal Kukreja from Delhi was crowned Miss Diva Supranational 2023 and Trisha Shetty from Karnataka secured the Miss Diva 2023 Runner-up crown. The three ladies earned the most coveted titles in the grand ceremony. Shweta Sharda will represent India at the 72nd Miss Universe pageant, and Sonal Kukreja will be a representative for India at the 12th edition of Miss Supranational.

Who is Shweta Sharda?

Shweta Sharda of Chandigarh was crowned the Miss Diva Universe 2023. (Instagram )

Miss Diva Universe 2023, Shweta Sharda, is a 22-year-old hailing from Chandigarh. Raised by a single mother, she relocated to Mumbai at 16 to chase her dreams. When asked who is the most influential person in her life Shweta named her mother. The beauty queen has appeared in shows like DID, Dance Deewane, and Dance+. She was also a choreographer on the show Jhalak Dikhlaja.

In an interview, Shweta revealed that the proudest moment in her life was working and teaching dance to India's most loveable actors, including Deepika Padukone, Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, Mouni Roy and the evergreen diva Madhuri Dixit. Additionally, she confessed that the beauty queen who inspires her the most is Sushmita Sen.

Additionally, for Shweta, advocating for improved education, equal opportunities, and self-defence skills for women is a social cause close to her heart. According to the beauty queen, "Every girl deserves a quality education and self-confidence to safeguard herself. Let's empower girls for a safer and more equitable world."

About the Miss Diva Universe 2023 pageant

The Miss Diva Universe 2023 grand finale saw designers Abhishek Sharma and Nikita Mhaisalkar, Jatin Kampani, reigning Miss Universe 2021 Harnaaz Kaur Sandhu, Pratik Gandhi, Srinidhi Shetty, and Sangeeta Bijlani on the judges panel.