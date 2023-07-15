Monsoon beauty tips: Mastering the dos and don'ts for a flawless rainy season makeup look

As the rainy season sets in, it's essential to adapt our beauty routines to the changing weather. Monsoon brings its own set of challenges when it comes to makeup, with humidity, rain showers, and potential smudging to consider. From selecting waterproof products and lightweight formulas to mastering smudge-proof techniques and embracing vibrant pops of colour, here are some expert advice to ensure your makeup withstands the rain, humidity, and all the elements the monsoon brings. Get ready to revamp your beauty arsenal and embrace the monsoon season with a flawless and long-lasting makeup look that will leave you feeling radiant, rain or shine. (Also read: Monsoon makeup guide: 7 essential tips to enhance your rainy season beauty )

Dos and Don'ts for Your Rainy Season Makeup

The increased humidity, unexpected rain showers, and potential smudging can make it difficult to maintain a flawless look.(Instagram )

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Mini Sood Banerjee, Assistant Director and Head of Marketing and Training at AmorePacific Group shared with HT Lifestyle some important dos and don'ts for your monsoon makeup routine.

Dos :

1. Prepare your skin: Start with a clean, moisturized face using a lightweight, oil-free moisturizer suitable for your skin type. This creates a smooth base and prevents excess oil production.

2. Use a primer: Apply a mattifying primer to prolong your makeup's longevity and prevent it from melting off in the humidity.

3. Choose lightweight and waterproof products: Opt for water-based or oil-free formulas for foundation, concealer, and powder. Additionally, use waterproof mascara and eyeliner to prevent smudging.

4. Set your makeup: Use a setting spray or lightweight translucent powder to set your foundation and concealer, ensuring it stays in place despite humidity and perspiration.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

5. Focus on eyes and lips: Keep your makeup minimal and accentuate your eyes and lips. Use bright eyeshadow shades and opt for matte or long-lasting lipsticks that withstand moisture.

6. Carry blotting papers: Combat excess oil and shine by carrying blotting papers to absorb oil without disturbing your makeup, leaving your skin fresh and matte.

Don'ts:

1. Avoid heavy foundation: Opt for lightweight options like tinted moisturizers or BB creams instead of heavy, full-coverage foundations that can feel heavy and melt off in the humidity.

2. Say no to cream-based products: Cream blushes, highlighters, and eyeshadows can easily smudge and smear in the rainy season. Stick to powder formulas resistant to humidity and water.

3. Steer clear of excessive powder: Using too much powder can create a cakey appearance, especially when mixed with rainwater. Apply powder lightly and focus on oil- prone areas like the T-zone.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

4. Avoid heavy eye makeup: Heavy, smoky eye looks are prone to smudging in the monsoon season. Opt for waterproof and long-wearing eyeliners and mascaras for defined eyes without the risk of raccoon eyes.

5. Don't forget to remove makeup: Thoroughly remove your makeup before bed to prevent clogged pores and breakouts during the humid monsoon season. Use a gentle cleanser or makeup remover.