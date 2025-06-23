Monsoon-ready clogs for everyday comfort: Our top 8 picks to puddle-proof your step

When the skies pour and the streets flood, your regular sneakers and flip-flops just don’t cut it. You need footwear that’s light, breathable, waterproof, and super easy to clean; basically, you need clogs. Monsoon-ready clogs for everyday comfort: Top 8 picks to puddle-proof your step(Pexels)

From sporty Crocs to utility-first designs by Red Tape and U.S. Polo Assn., these monsoon-proof clogs are a perfect match for puddle-jumping, errand-running, and all things rainy-day functional. Here are 8 picks that keep your feet dry and your monsoon style on point.

Top 8 clogs to make your footwear monsoon-proof:

Tough, textural, and made for messy weather. This Red Tape pair combines slip resistance with lightweight ease, ideal for long monsoon walks or grocery runs.

Pair it with: Cargo shorts and a quick-dry tee for your casual outdoor missions.

Functional meets fashionable. With a slightly structured design and ventilated build, these clogs are sleek enough for casual Friday office wear (yes, really). They’ll keep your feet cool while keeping your look collected.

Pair it with: Slim-fit joggers, a polo shirt, and a backpack.

The OG of monsoon clogs; these black & grey Crocs are waterproof warriors. Comfy, durable, and totally puddle-ready. From street strolls to sofa lounging, they’ve got your back.

Pair it with: Literally anything; denims, raincoats, or pyjamas. These Crocs are that versatile.

With a performance-forward vibe, these HRX clogs are gym-meets-puddle-friendly. If you’re running errands or running to the gym, they’ll hold up. They're built for hustle, sweat, and unexpected rain.

Pair it with: Performance shorts, muscle tank, and a waterproof gym bag.

Bold and built to last. With the sporty Bayaband stripe and easy-clean body, these Crocs bring the perfect mix of street and practicality. They’ll add an edge to even your chillest monsoon looks.

Pair it with: Navy shorts, a hoodie, and a bucket hat for that monsoon-core look.

Another sturdy entry from Red Tape; textured grip, airy comfort, and no-fuss design makes it a must-have backup in your monsoon shoe rotation. Great for everyday wear, from grocery runs to chai breaks.

Pair it with: Rain jackets, joggers, or even lounge shorts for everyday wear.

Affordable and efficient, these clogs from Aqualite are light as air and super easy to clean. Ideal for messy mornings and last-minute dashes. Slip them on, and you’re out the door in seconds.

Pair it with: Monsoon-proof pants and an umbrella backpack for true rain-readiness.

Designed for adventurers at heart, the Off Grid edition is sturdy, supportive, and monsoon-tough. Go off the beaten path—mud and puddles included. These are the Crocs you take when your plans are “anything goes.”

Pair it with: Hiking pants, rain shell jacket, and a bold attitude.

Clogs are your monsoon survival kit. Easy to wear, easier to clean, and hard to beat when it’s pouring out. So why soak your socks when you can clog it and own it?

Monsoon-ready clogs for everyday comfort: Our top 8 picks to puddle-proof your step: FAQs Are clogs really waterproof? Yes! Most of these are made with water-resistant materials like rubber and EVA, perfect for wet weather.

How do I clean them? Just rinse with water or wipe them down with a damp cloth—clogs are super low-maintenance.

Can I wear these indoors too? Absolutely. They're comfy, breathable, and perfect for both indoor and outdoor wear.

Do they offer good grip on slippery roads? Most clogs in this list have anti-skid soles designed for traction even on wet surfaces.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, concerning the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.