Mouni Roy celebrates Raksha Bandhan in rani pink chikankari gharara, here's what it cost

Brahmastra actor Mouni Roy is celebrating Raksha Bandhan in the most glamorous way ever, and the internet cannot stop swooning. The star returned from the Maldives and took to Instagram today to share a video of herself from a set. She looked breathtakingly gorgeous in the ethnic look she donned for the shoot. Take inspiration from her and turn heads by slipping into a chikankari co-ord set for the Raksha Bandhan celebrations today.

Mouni Roy has a wide collection of traditional looks in her wardrobe, and each ensemble is equally unique. Her latest look in a rani pink gharara set for the above-mentioned reel is a testament to the same.

Sharing the video on Instagram, Mouni wrote, "Because it's Rakhi and my @anusoru loves me! Thank you @inshacreationsnx for the [dress]." She chose Shashaa Tirupati's song Kajra and Uden Jab Jab mash-up for the video.

Mouni slipped into a viscose gharara for the video. The set featured a long kurta replete with chikankari embroidery adorned with sequinned details. The billowy long-sleeved kurta had a tiny V slit on the neckline and a free-flowing silhouette.

The Gold actor paired the kurta with a gharara adorned with chikan work and sequins. She rounded it off with a matching sheer dupatta draped on her shoulders. To complete her outfit, Mouni chose vintage gold jhumkis and embroidered juttis.

Open locks, minimal make-up, smoky eye shadow with bold kohl-lined eyes, and glossy pink lip shade completed Mouni Roy's glam with the rani pink attire.

Mouni's outfit is from the shelves of the label Insha Creations NX and is currently available on their website also. It costs ₹8,500 and is a great pick for festivities or when you want to attend low-key wedding functions at home.

What do you think of Mouni's traditional outfit?

