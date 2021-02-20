Mouni Roy slays sultry bling fashion in one-shoulder top, pink embellished skirt

If there is one actor who carries off bling with utmost ease and admiration, it has to be Naagin star Mouni Roy and her latest photoshoot was no different. The Internet is on fire and Mouni is to be blamed for flooding it with a slew of her smoking hot pictures in a sultry top and skirt set which put the fashion police on immediate alert.

Taking to her social media handle, Mouni shared the slew of pictures featuring her in a beige one-shoulder top teamed with a pink embellished skirt. While the sexy top came with a layered chiffon strap to support the one-shoulder look, the skirt sported a sheer net in sequins work.

Completing her look with a pair of beige heels, Mouni left her luscious soft curls open in her signature mid-parted hairstyle. Wearing a dab of nude pink lipstick, the diva amped up the glam quotient with kohl-lined eyes having black eyeliner streaks, filled-in eyebrows and rosy blushed and highlighted cheeks.

Flaunting a waistline to die for and well-toned legs, Mouni struck sensuous poses on a ladder and fans’ hearts were set aflutter. She hilariously captioned the pictures, “Could write a poetic caption but was only Dreaming of Food really!!!! (sic).”





Made of Swiss net and Shantoon fabric, the top and skirt set is credited to Indian fashion designer Sophiya Gupta’s label, Soshai that boasts of ensuring the precision of quality with luxe unique craftsmanship revering the remarkable spree. Mouni Roy was styled by fashion stylist Anuradha Khurana and costume stylist Nidhi Kurda Khurana.

