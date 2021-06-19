Neena Gupta champions timeless handlooms in saree embroidered with rainbow hues

The charm of heritage handlooms is timeless, and no one knows this better than the evergreen star Neena Gupta. Apart from making a name for herself in the film industry with her iconic performances and unabashed self, she has also wowed her followers with her sartorial picks. The Badhaai Ho actor, who is currently making headlines after her autobiography Sach Kahun Toh hit the stands, made a statement with pictures from a new photoshoot.

Neena Gupta’s stylist Manisha Melwani took to Instagram to share several photos of the actor dressed in a playful saree. The six yards is from the shelves of the clothing brand, ILK. She wore an off-white saree replete with embroidered details and looked like a million bucks.

The 62-year-old star wore an off-white cotton saree that incorporated the stunning shades of rainbow. It featured thread embroidery in different hues like red, yellow, purple, green and more.

She teamed the six yards with a crewneck full sleeve blouse, embroidered with similar threadwork in a stripe pattern. The actor rolled up the blouse sleeves up to her elbows to add a casual touch to the traditional look.

Neena wore brown leather kohlapuri sandals, gold bangles, heirloom bracelets and a statement ring with matching earrings to complement her bespoke ensemble. She completed her look with a dainty blue bindi.

Neena left her locks open in a side-parting, and for glam, she chose a glossy brown lip shade, kohl-clad eyes, well-defined eyebrows, shimmery subtle smoky eye shadow, glowing skin and a light hint of blush on the cheeks.

Recently, Neena Gupta escaped to her home in the mountains with her family. She spent the past few months in Mukteshwar with her husband, Vivek Mehra.

The star released her book Sach Kahun Toh on June 14. It chronicles her extraordinary personal and professional journey, struggles as a single mother to fashion designer Masaba Gupta, and more.

