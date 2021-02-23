Tara Sutaria plays perfect white bride in 3lakh lehenga for her 'new chapter'

Tara Sutaria and white are a match made in heaven, and the Student of the Year 2 actor is often seen in the angelic colour, be it Indian wear or western wear. Most recently, the Marjaavan actor was spotted in a gorgeous ivory and cream coloured lehenga embellished over over with beautiful embroidery inspired by flowers and nature for an ad shoot. Tara sported the Eilnaz lehenga by ace couturier Anita Dongre for a jewellery ad shoot recently, and while the actor looked as breath-taking as ever, the price tag on the lehenga will definitely knock the wind out of you. Tara wore the heavy lehenga with a V-necked blouse that had a plunging neckline and sleeves that ended right before the elbow, the Bollywood diva had her hair secured in a neat low bun over which she wore her dupatta, polki jewellery in the form of jhumkas, teeka, choker, bangles, rings and a large necklace with rubies and precious stones completed her look. Tara sported minimal make-up for the ad, and captioned the post, "A new year brings with it a new chapter as we turn the pages to all things bright and beautiful.. This one is my most sparkling one yet!"

The lehenga has exquisite and detailed hand embroidery and has imagery of enchanting forests, beautiful flowers and Anita Dongre's signature gota patti work along with embellishments of dori, pearl, zardosi, sequins and zari all over it. The lehenga's description explained that the stunning and intricate lehenga was 'realised by expert hands of our master artisans culminating to over a hundred hours of work'.

And for a dress as stunning, detailed and not to mention couture, it comes at a whopping price of ₹3,10,000 according to Anita Dongre's website. Tara's pricey look was styled by celebrity stylist Meagan Concessio.

On the professional front, Tara will be seen in Milan Lutharia’s Tadap alongside newcomer Ahan Shetty. The film is a remake of 2018 Telugu film RX 100 and is produced by Sajid Nadiadwala. She also has Heropanti 2 with recurring costar, Tiger Shroff as well as Ek Villain Returns which also stars Aditya Roy Kapur, John Abraham and Disha Patani in the lead.