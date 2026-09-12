Niacinamide vs Vitamin C: Which one is better for your skin? A dermatologist explains

Niacinamide vs vitamin C is not really about choosing the “better” skincare ingredient. Both offer different benefits, and the right choice depends on what your skin needs. While niacinamide is known for supporting the skin barrier and regulating oil production, vitamin C is valued for its antioxidant and brightening properties.

Niacinamide Vs Vitamin C: Which one should you trust (AI Generated)

By Shweta Pandey Shweta Pandey is a Senior Content Writer at Hindustan Times, with over 12 years of experience in beauty and wellness journalism, specialising in makeup, skincare, and hair care.



She began her professional writing journey in 2011, entering the evolving world of digital lifestyle journalism as beauty and wellness content rapidly transformed in India. Over the years, she has worked with reputed digital media houses like India Today, the Times of India and Skymet Weather, steadily building credibility through well-researched features, product reviews, and trend analyses. Her career reflects consistent growth, moving from content contributor to senior writer. She now plays a key role in shaping editorial strategy, social media content, and ensuring high-quality, reader-focused content that aligns with evolving audience needs.



Shweta’s core expertise spans makeup, skincare, hair care, and holistic health and fitness. She specialises in in-depth beauty product reviews, ingredient analysis, skincare routines, and evidence-based wellness advice. Known for her analytical and data-driven approach, she relies on verified sources, dermatological insights, and expert consultations to ensure credibility. Her field experience includes interviewing Bollywood celebrities, beauty and makeup professionals, tracking consumer trends, and simplifying the top picks.



Shweta holds a Master’s degree in Mass Communication, Advertising, and Journalism and has done Bachelor’s in Commerce from Delhi University. She believes in delivering reader-first insights that empower informed decisions while maintaining transparency, credibility, and trust.



Beyond her writing desk, Shweta enjoys exploring new destinations, experimenting in the kitchen with delightful recipes, and staying in tune with the latest beauty and wellness trends. Read more Read less

According to Dr Ritika Shanmugam, Founder and Chief Dermatologist, Director of Dr Ritika Shanmugam Skin Hair Aesthetics, “Both these ingredients can help improve skin health over time, but the choice largely depends on your skin type and concern.”

What does niacinamide do for your skin?

Niacinamide, a form of vitamin B3, supports the skin barrier and helps regulate oil production. Dr Shanmugam explains that it works by inhibiting melanin transfer and can help reduce the appearance of pores, acne and redness while calming inflammation.

Because of its barrier-supporting properties, niacinamide can be a useful option for sensitive and acne-prone skin. It can also be used during the day or at night.

What does vitamin C do?

Vitamin C is a powerful antioxidant that helps fight free radicals and works by inhibiting the tyrosinase enzyme involved in melanin production. It is commonly used to address pigmentation, uneven skin tone and dark spots.

The dermatologist also notes that vitamin C can support collagen formation, making it a popular ingredient in anti-ageing skincare. However, it can irritate sensitive skin, so it should be introduced cautiously. It is generally best used alongside sunscreen during the daytime.

Niacinamide vs Vitamin C: Comparison table

Niacinamide Vitamin C Supports the skin barrier Provides antioxidant benefits Helps control excess oil Helps brighten the appearance of skin Can improve the appearance of pores Helps improve uneven-looking skin tone Often suitable for sensitive skin Can be more irritating for some people Works well in both morning and evening routines Commonly used in morning routines

Niacinamide or vitamin C: Which should you choose?

The answer depends on your skin's needs. If hydration, oil control, barrier support and reducing the appearance of pores are your priorities, niacinamide may be the better choice. If you're primarily looking for brightening, pigmentation care and anti-ageing benefits, vitamin C may be more suitable.

The two ingredients can also be used together. Niacinamide can support and calm the skin, while vitamin C targets uneven-looking skin tone and provides antioxidant benefits.

Lastly, Dr Shanmugam says, “Choosing between niacinamide and vitamin C comes down to your skin type, tolerance and specific concern, rather than which ingredient is universally better”.

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FAQ for Niacinamide or Vitamin C Can you use niacinamide and vitamin C together? Yes, niacinamide and vitamin C can generally be used together in a skincare routine. They work differently, with niacinamide supporting the skin barrier and vitamin C providing antioxidant and brightening benefits. If you have sensitive skin, introduce one product at a time.

Which is better for pigmentation, niacinamide or vitamin C? Both can help improve the appearance of pigmentation and uneven skin tone, but vitamin C is particularly valued for its brightening and antioxidant properties. Niacinamide can also help reduce the appearance of uneven pigmentation by supporting the skin barrier and regulating melanin transfer.

Can I use niacinamide every day? Niacinamide is generally suitable for daily use, either in the morning or evening. However, individual tolerance can vary, so it is best to follow the product's recommended usage and introduce it gradually if you are new to the ingredient.

Should vitamin C be used in the morning or at night? Vitamin C is commonly used in the morning because of its antioxidant properties. It can be followed by moisturiser and broad-spectrum sunscreen. However, some formulations can also be used at night, depending on the product instructions.

Which is better for anti-ageing: niacinamide or vitamin C? Vitamin C is widely used in anti-ageing skincare because of its antioxidant properties and role in supporting collagen formation. Niacinamide can also support overall skin health and the skin barrier, so both can have a place in an anti-ageing routine.

(Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.)