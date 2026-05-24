Nita Ambani channels simplicity and elegance with her dress at special ESA match day | See video

Nita Ambani attended an event of the Education and Sports for All (ESA), the flagship initiative of the Reliance Foundation and the Mumbai Indians, on May 24, where she announced that the final match of the team against Rajasthan Royals will be dedicated to the ESA.

Nita Ambani at the special ESA match day event in Mumbai.(@viralbhayani/Instagram)

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On the hot summer day, Nita Ambani exuded an air of cool sophistication, dressed in a simple white shirt and trousers. Here is a breakdown of her outfit.

Nita Ambani’s dress at ESA match day event

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{{^usCountry}} The founder and chairman of Reliance Foundation wore a white, cotton puffed sleeve shirt designed by Simone Rocha. It has a front-button fastening, with a U-shaped hem that she kept untucked. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The founder and chairman of Reliance Foundation wore a white, cotton puffed sleeve shirt designed by Simone Rocha. It has a front-button fastening, with a U-shaped hem that she kept untucked. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} The shirt was paired with a ‘Cecil Beaton Blue Carnation’ cropped wide-leg pant, beige in colour with the blue carnations designed on top. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The shirt was paired with a ‘Cecil Beaton Blue Carnation’ cropped wide-leg pant, beige in colour with the blue carnations designed on top. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} In terms of accessories, Nita Ambani kept it simple with a watch on her left hand and a Mumbai Indians wristband on her right. She wore diamond-studded earrings and completed the look with open hair and minimal makeup. Nita Ambani’s speech at ESA match day event {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In terms of accessories, Nita Ambani kept it simple with a watch on her left hand and a Mumbai Indians wristband on her right. She wore diamond-studded earrings and completed the look with open hair and minimal makeup. Nita Ambani’s speech at ESA match day event {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Speaking at the event, Nita Ambani urged the Mumbai Indian players that they should play with a smile on their faces and make the children smile too. She also announced that, for the first time, visually challenged children will be coming to see the match as a part of the initiative. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Speaking at the event, Nita Ambani urged the Mumbai Indian players that they should play with a smile on their faces and make the children smile too. She also announced that, for the first time, visually challenged children will be coming to see the match as a part of the initiative. {{/usCountry}}

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"Exciting day tomorrow. Keep the smiles alive. You all also smile and make the children also smile, okay? We have 20,000 children coming from all kinds of underprivileged backgrounds. And for the first time ever, we have the visually challenged, the blind children coming. They can hear and feel the excitement. They have never been to a stadium before. And all that they want to do is to hear Mumbai Indians. All they want to do is feel the excitement that you are going to give them," she said.

She also revealed an anecdote from one of the special ESA matches, revealing how a girl, who was sitting with a cake inside her snack box, refused to eat it without sharing it with her brother back home, who had never tasted it before.

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"These are just simple joys that you can never imagine,” she shared. “It is my endeavour to spread the message far and wide to say girls and boys, both are equal. And both deserve equal right to education and sport. And I just want you all to have just one promise, and all that we are going to endeavour to do tomorrow is to spread joy to them. This is one match that I want you to play with your heart. Thank you so much."

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Debapriya Bhattacharya ...Read More Debapriya Bhattacharya is a Content Producer at Hindustan Times. He started his career in 2022, working in newsrooms in beats like education, US news, trending stories, and entertainment. In his new role in the lifestyle desk, he seeks to deliver a balanced blend of research-driven reporting and creative storytelling from health and recipes to art and culture. Science, philosophy, food and pop culture are what pump his veins and help bring heart to his stories. Debapriya tries to see out subjects that will allow him and readers to explore new frontiers and improve the quality of life for all. The explorations can be both external and internal, as thoughts seek to be as chaotic as the greater universe. As a citizen of the world, Debapriya has been fascinated by the lives of people across the globe throughout time. His curiosity leads him to explore new linguistic and cultural landscapes to broaden his horizons and deepen his understanding of global narratives. Beyond the newsroom, Debapriya loves to participate in debate and theatre, spaces that he considers to be holy grounds for nuance and self-expression. A graduate from Ashutosh College, University of Calcutta, Debapriya completed his Master's degree from the same university in 2022. An ambiverted bibliophile, he loves his solitude as much as he adores stimulating conversations. And despite his reverence for tech, libraries continue to be his favourite place for research. Read Less

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