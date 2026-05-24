...
...
...
Next StoryDown Arrow

Nita Ambani channels simplicity and elegance with her dress at special ESA match day | See video

Nita Ambani dons light colours and simple look at special ESA match day event with Mumbai Indians team. 

Updated on: May 24, 2026 08:48 pm IST
By Debapriya Bhattacharya
Advertisement

Nita Ambani attended an event of the Education and Sports for All (ESA), the flagship initiative of the Reliance Foundation and the Mumbai Indians, on May 24, where she announced that the final match of the team against Rajasthan Royals will be dedicated to the ESA.

Nita Ambani at the special ESA match day event in Mumbai.(@viralbhayani/Instagram)

Also Read | Aishwarya Rai looks ethereal in a strapless gown and feathered cape at Cannes Film Festival

On the hot summer day, Nita Ambani exuded an air of cool sophistication, dressed in a simple white shirt and trousers. Here is a breakdown of her outfit.

Nita Ambani’s dress at ESA match day event

"Exciting day tomorrow. Keep the smiles alive. You all also smile and make the children also smile, okay? We have 20,000 children coming from all kinds of underprivileged backgrounds. And for the first time ever, we have the visually challenged, the blind children coming. They can hear and feel the excitement. They have never been to a stadium before. And all that they want to do is to hear Mumbai Indians. All they want to do is feel the excitement that you are going to give them," she said.

She also revealed an anecdote from one of the special ESA matches, revealing how a girl, who was sitting with a cake inside her snack box, refused to eat it without sharing it with her brother back home, who had never tasted it before.

"These are just simple joys that you can never imagine,” she shared. “It is my endeavour to spread the message far and wide to say girls and boys, both are equal. And both deserve equal right to education and sport. And I just want you all to have just one promise, and all that we are going to endeavour to do tomorrow is to spread joy to them. This is one match that I want you to play with your heart. Thank you so much."

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Debapriya Bhattacharya

Debapriya Bhattacharya is a Content Producer at Hindustan Times. He started his career in 2022, working in newsrooms in beats like education, US news, trending stories, and entertainment. In his new role in the lifestyle desk, he seeks to deliver a balanced blend of research-driven reporting and creative storytelling from health and recipes to art and culture. Science, philosophy, food and pop culture are what pump his veins and help bring heart to his stories. Debapriya tries to see out subjects that will allow him and readers to explore new frontiers and improve the quality of life for all. The explorations can be both external and internal, as thoughts seek to be as chaotic as the greater universe. As a citizen of the world, Debapriya has been fascinated by the lives of people across the globe throughout time. His curiosity leads him to explore new linguistic and cultural landscapes to broaden his horizons and deepen his understanding of global narratives. Beyond the newsroom, Debapriya loves to participate in debate and theatre, spaces that he considers to be holy grounds for nuance and self-expression. A graduate from Ashutosh College, University of Calcutta, Debapriya completed his Master's degree from the same university in 2022. An ambiverted bibliophile, he loves his solitude as much as he adores stimulating conversations. And despite his reverence for tech, libraries continue to be his favourite place for research.

nita ambani mumbai indians fashion
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crick-it, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Quizzes, Polls & much more. Explore now!.

Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crick-it, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Quizzes, Polls & much more. Explore now!.

Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
Home / Lifestyle / Fashion / Nita Ambani channels simplicity and elegance with her dress at special ESA match day | See video
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.