Nita Ambani exudes old world grace in simple purple silk suit for a photoshoot at NMACC | PICS inside

Nita Ambani dazzled in a simple purple suit for a photoshoot she did for promoting tote bags designed by the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC). Nita Ambani poses in a purple salwar kameez.

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On May 22, the Instagram handle of NMACC shared her pictures and captioned the post, “Our Founder & Chairperson, Mrs. Nita Ambani, proudly carries culture everywhere she goes and the new NMACC tote drop is inspired by that very idea. Thoughtfully designed for art lovers, culture seekers, and everyone who believes culture should be carried forward.”

While Nita Ambani promoted the bags, her salwar kurta set in the pictures stole the show. Let's decode her look: