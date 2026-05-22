Loved Allie's JLo dress in Off Campus? Here's how it was made: ‘Mika Abdala was taped within an inch of her life’

Everyone's obsessed with Prime Video's latest college-set romantic drama, Off Campus. Based primarily on The Deal, the first book in Elle Kennedy's college hockey romance series, the first season follows Hannah Wells and Garrett Graham, played by Ella Bright and Belmont Cameli. Mika Abdala in a scene from Off Campus. Also Read | Aishwarya Rai picks her favourite all-black look to fly off to Cannes with daughter Aaradhya Bachchan: Outfit details However, season one sneaks in a secondary couple that quickly stole viewers' hearts: Allie Hayes (Mika Abdalla) and ladies' man Dean Di Laurentis (Stephen Kalyn) from book number three of the Off Campus series. One of the highlights from the show is Allie wearing a recreation of Jennifer Lopez's iconic Versace ‘jungle dress’ from the 2000 Grammys. The moment was such a hit that it even made it to JLo's timeline, as the multi-hyphenate reshared a clip from the show on X (formerly Twitter) saying, "Love this shooooww."

Mika Abdala was taped within an inch of her life to create JLo's iconic look The Jungle dress is one of the most iconic ensembles in modern fashion history. On May 21, Charlene Akuamoah, the Off Campus costume designer, took to Instagram to reveal to fans how the look for the show was created. Sharing several behind-the-scenes pictures, she wrote, “Can we talk about THE dress? I can’t even count the amount of questions I’ve gotten on this dress so let’s chat.”

According to Charlene, to design the Jungle dress-inspired gown, she had to ‘scour the earth to find fabric that was as similar as possible to the original.’ However, things did not materialise for them once the fabric arrived. She confessed, “Once it arrived, we realised the colour was off. So the entire roll of fabric had to be sprayed to get the perfect shade of green.” Once the fabric was sprayed the right shade, Charlene's sewer stitched it together to create an exact silhouette that exactly matched JLo's dress. The costume designer revealed that they even made a backup dress in case something happened to the original.

Mika Abdala wears a recreated version of JLo's Jungle dress.