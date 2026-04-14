Nita Ambani's elegant Banarasi silk saree and polki diamond choker prove her style is a class apart. See pics

Nita Ambani hosted a special event at the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC) in Mumbai, where she announced that the centre would now be open to students from across India and the world. Also Read | Radhika Merchant dazzles in a gold and ivory lehenga with Anant Ambani at bhajan night that every bride should check out

Nita Ambani dazzles in a banarasi saree and polki diamond necklace for an event at NMACC. (NMACC)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

For the occasion, the Reliance Foundation chairperson picked a handwoven Banarasi saree styled with jewels from her personal archives. The traditional look garnered praise on social media. Let's decode it.

Nita Ambani shines in Banarasi saree, diamonds

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} A champion of Indian crafts and artisans, Nita Ambani is often seen at events in exquisite six-yard sarees she has collected over the years or had custom-designed by talented craftsmen. For the event at NMACC, Nita picked a Banarasi silk saree from Swadesh. She paired it with a blouse, custom-designed by ace Indian coutourier Anamika Khanna. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} A champion of Indian crafts and artisans, Nita Ambani is often seen at events in exquisite six-yard sarees she has collected over the years or had custom-designed by talented craftsmen. For the event at NMACC, Nita picked a Banarasi silk saree from Swadesh. She paired it with a blouse, custom-designed by ace Indian coutourier Anamika Khanna. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

{{^usCountry}} The Banarasi silk saree is handwoven by master weaver Shri Amresh Kushwaha and his daughter, Angika Kushwaha. The elegant drape took over four months to complete. Bringing together centuries of artistry and modern grace, it features intricate golden and silver floral embroidery, a broad patti border, and a detailed pallu. The styling {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The Banarasi silk saree is handwoven by master weaver Shri Amresh Kushwaha and his daughter, Angika Kushwaha. The elegant drape took over four months to complete. Bringing together centuries of artistry and modern grace, it features intricate golden and silver floral embroidery, a broad patti border, and a detailed pallu. The styling {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} She draped the saree in traditional style, letting the pallu fall off the shoulder in a floor-grazing length. The Anamika Khanna blouse completed the ensemble. It is a Chantilly lace blouse, decked with beaded tassels, half-length sleeves, a crew neckline, and a tailored silhouette. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} She draped the saree in traditional style, letting the pallu fall off the shoulder in a floor-grazing length. The Anamika Khanna blouse completed the ensemble. It is a Chantilly lace blouse, decked with beaded tassels, half-length sleeves, a crew neckline, and a tailored silhouette. {{/usCountry}}

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The ensemble was completed with a Polki diamond choker set from Nita Ambani’s own collection, and matching bangles from Swadesh. She matched the heavy choker necklace with dangling Polki diamond earrings and a statement ring decked with a priceless diamond centrestone.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

For the glam, she chose kohl-lined eyes, winged black eyeliner, feathered brows, glossy light pink lip shade, mascara-coated lashes, rouge-tinted cheeks, beaming highlighter, shimmering eyeshadow, and a dark blue bindi. Lastly, for her tresses, she chose to leave them loose in a side parting, styled with a soft blowout and waves.

About the event

As per the NMACC's social media page, during the event, Nita Ambani fondly remembered her train rides to dance classes, her mother’s patient support, and how dance gave her not only joy, confidence, and a lifelong love for the arts, but also her soulmate. Drawing on her own journey, she now aims to open the doors of NMACC to young learners from schools and colleges across India and beyond.

Who is Nita Ambani?

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Nita Ambani is the chairperson and founder of the Reliance Foundation and Dhirubhai Ambani International School, and also serves as a director at Reliance Industries. She is married to Indian billionaire industrialist Mukesh Ambani. The couple has three children – Akash Ambani, Isha Ambani, and Anant Ambani.

{{^usCountry}} {{/usCountry}}

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Krishna Pallavi Priya ...Read More Krishna Priya Pallavi is a journalist with over 9 years of experience, covering health, fashion, pop culture, travel, wellness, entertainment, festivals, mental health, art, decor, fitness, and sex and relationships. She is an alumna of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), Dhenkanal, and holds an undergraduate degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University, Delhi. Her strong academic foundation informs her analytical and detail-oriented approach to storytelling, helping her uncover stories where none seem to exist. Before joining Hindustan Times, Pallavi worked with some of India’s leading media organisations. She spent close to three years at India Today, where she honed her newsroom skills and developed a sharp editorial sensibility. She also worked for over a year and a half at Vagabomb, ScoopWhoop’s feminist digital platform, where she explored stories through a gender-sensitive, socially aware lens. Pallavi has a deep interest in global fashion trends and international fashion seasons, and enjoys interviewing celebrities and tracking pop culture movements—interests that frequently translate into engaging, reader-friendly stories. Alongside lifestyle and entertainment, she has a keen eye for impactful health and wellness journalism, regularly interacting with doctors, designers, and digital content creators to bring nuance and credibility to her work. Born and raised in Haryana, Pallavi remains deeply connected to her ancestral roots in Odisha. Her ability to spot fresh angles brings curiosity and depth to stories she pursues. When not chasing deadlines, she enjoys spending time with her dog, planning her next vacation, reading, running new trails, and discovering new destinations. Read Less

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON