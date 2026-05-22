Nita Ambani exudes old world grace in simple purple silk suit for a photoshoot at NMACC | PICS inside

Nita Ambani dazzled in a simple purple suit for a photoshoot she did for promoting tote bags designed by the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC).

Nita Ambani poses in a purple salwar kameez.

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On May 22, the Instagram handle of NMACC shared her pictures and captioned the post, “Our Founder & Chairperson, Mrs. Nita Ambani, proudly carries culture everywhere she goes and the new NMACC tote drop is inspired by that very idea. Thoughtfully designed for art lovers, culture seekers, and everyone who believes culture should be carried forward.”

While Nita Ambani promoted the bags, her salwar kurta set in the pictures stole the show. Let's decode her look:

What did Nita Ambani wear?

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{{^usCountry}} Nita Ambani's passion for championing Indian crafts and textiles is quite evident in the clothes she wears. From wearing traditional Indian embroidery on international carpets to slaying simple designs made by Indian designers, the Reliance Foundation chairperson's wardrobe is filled with clothes that are any fashion enthusiasts dream. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Nita Ambani's passion for championing Indian crafts and textiles is quite evident in the clothes she wears. From wearing traditional Indian embroidery on international carpets to slaying simple designs made by Indian designers, the Reliance Foundation chairperson's wardrobe is filled with clothes that are any fashion enthusiasts dream. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Her new look in the purple salwar kameez is a masterclass in simple elegance that communicates effectively without being overly flashy. The ethnic look features a deep purple kurta featuring a split round neckline, intricate buti work done in vibrant colours, brocade embroidery on the cuffs, full-length sleeves, slits on the side, a tailored it, and a flowy silhouette. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Her new look in the purple salwar kameez is a masterclass in simple elegance that communicates effectively without being overly flashy. The ethnic look features a deep purple kurta featuring a split round neckline, intricate buti work done in vibrant colours, brocade embroidery on the cuffs, full-length sleeves, slits on the side, a tailored it, and a flowy silhouette. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} She paired it with a equally vibrant dupatta, intricately embroidered with delicate floral work and buti designs. The broad border adds a delicate charm to the traditional attire. The jewels {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} She paired it with a equally vibrant dupatta, intricately embroidered with delicate floral work and buti designs. The broad border adds a delicate charm to the traditional attire. The jewels {{/usCountry}}

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Nita Ambani's jewellery collection is one for the books. From emeralds to diamonds to the rarest stones, her jewels standout whereever she goes. However, this time she chose simple pieces, though equally remarkable. She opted for statement emerald and diamond bracelets, a polki ring, and dangling earrings decked with pearls and rubies.

The minimal glam

Lastly, she rounded off the ethnic look with minimal glam, featuring feathered brows, a red bindi, glossy pink lip shade, kohl-lined eyes, and rouge-tinted cheeks. Her hair, left loose in a side parting and draping her face perfectly, gave a finishing touch to the ensemble.

Who is Nita Ambani?

Nita Ambani is the chairperson and founder of the Reliance Foundation and Dhirubhai Ambani International School, and also serves as a director at Reliance Industries. She is married to Indian billionaire industrialist Mukesh Ambani. The couple has three children, Akash Ambani, Isha Ambani, and Anant Ambani.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Krishna Pallavi Priya ...Read More Krishna Priya Pallavi is a journalist with over 9 years of experience, covering health, fashion, pop culture, travel, wellness, entertainment, festivals, mental health, art, decor, fitness, and sex and relationships. She is an alumna of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), Dhenkanal, and holds an undergraduate degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University, Delhi. Her strong academic foundation informs her analytical and detail-oriented approach to storytelling, helping her uncover stories where none seem to exist. Before joining Hindustan Times, Pallavi worked with some of India’s leading media organisations. She spent close to three years at India Today, where she honed her newsroom skills and developed a sharp editorial sensibility. She also worked for over a year and a half at Vagabomb, ScoopWhoop’s feminist digital platform, where she explored stories through a gender-sensitive, socially aware lens. Pallavi has a deep interest in global fashion trends and international fashion seasons, and enjoys interviewing celebrities and tracking pop culture movements—interests that frequently translate into engaging, reader-friendly stories. Alongside lifestyle and entertainment, she has a keen eye for impactful health and wellness journalism, regularly interacting with doctors, designers, and digital content creators to bring nuance and credibility to her work. Born and raised in Haryana, Pallavi remains deeply connected to her ancestral roots in Odisha. Her ability to spot fresh angles brings curiosity and depth to stories she pursues. When not chasing deadlines, she enjoys spending time with her dog, planning her next vacation, reading, running new trails, and discovering new destinations. Read Less

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