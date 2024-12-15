Nita Ambani shows up in style at WPL auction in stylish pink blazer and bag that could buy you a car! See the price tag

Another day, another stunning power look by Nita Ambani! Recently, she attended the Women's Premier League auction in Bangalore, where the business icon brought her A-game with a chic blazer look, radiating boss-women energy. Known for her love of couture and luxe jewels, Nita once again proved she's a true fashion maven. Let's decode her style and take notes on how to nail high fashion effortlessly! (Also read: Nita Ambani brings ultimate ‘boss energy’ to IPL Auction day 2 with her stylish denim blazer look. Watch ) Nita Ambani dazzled at the Women's Premier League auction in a chic pastel pink blazer.(Instagram/@mumbaiindians)

Nita Ambani rocks power dressing in blazer look

The official Instagram page of Mumbai Indians recently shared a video of Nita Ambani, captioned, "Mrs. Nita Ambani is #TATAWPL auction ready. 💙." In the post, she radiates confidence and elegance in a sharp blazer, effortlessly showcasing the art of power dressing like a true pro.

Nita Ambani opted for a fitted blazer in a mesmerising pastel pink shade featuring power shoulders, double collars, and notched lapels. The blazer was adorned with a custom "M" initial, representing Mumbai Indians, owned by Reliance Industries. She paired it with a simple white tank top that perfectly hugged her silhouette and flared high-waisted jeans, bringing the entire ensemble together with perfection.

No look of Nita Ambani is complete without a touch of luxury. Known for her love of high-end accessories with extravagant price tags, this look is no exception. She accessorised with diamond stud earrings, a heart-shaped pendant necklace, a white wristwatch, and pair of nude stiletto high heels.

What is the price of her bag?

Her matching pink handbag added the perfect touch of luxury. It is from the renowned brand Goyard and features a stunning combination of pink and white Goyardine canvas and Chevroches calfskin Saïgon structuré. If you’re wondering about the price, be prepared to be shocked—this elegant bag comes with a hefty price tag of $12,000 USD, which is equivalent to approximately ₹10,02,000.

Nita Ambani's bag costs ₹10,02,000.(www.sothebys.com)

With nude eyeshadow, winged eyeliner, kohled eyes, defined brows, mascara-coated lashes, blushed cheeks, and soft pink lipstick, she perfectly finished off her look. Her luscious tresses were left loose with a middle parting, adding to her effortlessly elegant appearance.