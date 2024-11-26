Menu Explore
Search Search
Tuesday, Nov 26, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Nita Ambani brings ultimate ‘boss energy’ to IPL Auction day 2 with her stylish denim blazer look. Watch

ByAkanksha Agnihotri, New Delhi
Nov 26, 2024 09:21 AM IST

Nita Ambani redefines power dressing at IPL Auction Day 2 in a stylish denim blazer, exuding pure babe energy with her chic and confident look. Check out pics.

Nita Ambani is currently in Jeddah, Dubai, for the IPL Auctions. She's not just a renowned businesswoman but also a true fashion maven, known for her exquisite looks in couture pieces and luxe jewels. Nita has taken a stylish detour this time, donning her "boss lady" cap with a series of chic pantsuit looks. In her latest appearance, she channelled elegance and authority in a stylish blue suit, serving a fresh dose of fashion inspiration. Scroll down to take notes. (Also read: Nita Ambani shows a leaner new look in simple green suit at polling station: Watch )

Nita Ambani, in Jeddah for IPL Auctions, turned heads in a chic navy blue pantsuit.(Instagram/@tanvichemburkar)
Nita Ambani, in Jeddah for IPL Auctions, turned heads in a chic navy blue pantsuit.(Instagram/@tanvichemburkar)

Nita Ambani rocks chic denim pantsuit

On Monday, Nita Ambani's makeup artist, Tanvi Chemburkar, shared a series of stunning pictures of her on Instagram, captioned, "Mrs. Nita Ambani on Day 2 of #IPLauction." The post showcased Nita looking effortlessly stylish in a navy blue pantsuit by the designer brand Monisha Jaising.

Nita's outfit featured a denim-inspired blazer with double collars, padded shoulders, elbow-length sleeves, and sleek notch lapels. Underneath, she sported a navy blue tank top, perfectly complementing the blazer. She completed the look with matching fish-cut trousers, creating the ultimate trendy ensemble.

No outfit of Nita Ambani's is complete without her signature opulent jewellery. She accessorised her look with a dainty diamond pendant necklace, elegant diamond stud earrings, a striking diamond statement ring adorning her finger, a luxurious blue wristwatch, and a sleek laptop bag in hand. She completed her ensemble with a pair of classic black high heels.

Her makeup was on point with nude eyeshadow, winged eyeliner, mascara-coated lashes, a stroke of kajal, defined brows, blushed cheeks, luminous highlighter and a shade of nude lipstick. Assisted by hairstylist Hiral Bhatia, Nita styled her luscious tresses into a side-parted chic ponytail to perfectly round off her look.

About Nita Ambani

Nita Ambani, a prominent Indian businesswoman and philanthropist, is the founder of Reliance Foundation and Dhirubhai Ambani International School. She also serves as a director at Reliance Industries. Married to Mukesh Ambani, the chairman of Reliance Industries, Nita is a proud mother of three: Isha, Akash, and Anant Ambani.

Catch every big hit,...
See more
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crick-it, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Quizzes, Polls & much more. Explore now!.

Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, November 26, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On