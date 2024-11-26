Nita Ambani brings ultimate ‘boss energy’ to IPL Auction day 2 with her stylish denim blazer look. Watch

Nita Ambani is currently in Jeddah, Dubai, for the IPL Auctions. She's not just a renowned businesswoman but also a true fashion maven, known for her exquisite looks in couture pieces and luxe jewels. Nita has taken a stylish detour this time, donning her "boss lady" cap with a series of chic pantsuit looks. In her latest appearance, she channelled elegance and authority in a stylish blue suit, serving a fresh dose of fashion inspiration. Scroll down to take notes. (Also read: Nita Ambani shows a leaner new look in simple green suit at polling station: Watch ) Nita Ambani, in Jeddah for IPL Auctions, turned heads in a chic navy blue pantsuit.(Instagram/@tanvichemburkar)

Nita Ambani rocks chic denim pantsuit

On Monday, Nita Ambani's makeup artist, Tanvi Chemburkar, shared a series of stunning pictures of her on Instagram, captioned, "Mrs. Nita Ambani on Day 2 of #IPLauction." The post showcased Nita looking effortlessly stylish in a navy blue pantsuit by the designer brand Monisha Jaising.

Nita's outfit featured a denim-inspired blazer with double collars, padded shoulders, elbow-length sleeves, and sleek notch lapels. Underneath, she sported a navy blue tank top, perfectly complementing the blazer. She completed the look with matching fish-cut trousers, creating the ultimate trendy ensemble.

No outfit of Nita Ambani's is complete without her signature opulent jewellery. She accessorised her look with a dainty diamond pendant necklace, elegant diamond stud earrings, a striking diamond statement ring adorning her finger, a luxurious blue wristwatch, and a sleek laptop bag in hand. She completed her ensemble with a pair of classic black high heels.

Her makeup was on point with nude eyeshadow, winged eyeliner, mascara-coated lashes, a stroke of kajal, defined brows, blushed cheeks, luminous highlighter and a shade of nude lipstick. Assisted by hairstylist Hiral Bhatia, Nita styled her luscious tresses into a side-parted chic ponytail to perfectly round off her look.

About Nita Ambani

Nita Ambani, a prominent Indian businesswoman and philanthropist, is the founder of Reliance Foundation and Dhirubhai Ambani International School. She also serves as a director at Reliance Industries. Married to Mukesh Ambani, the chairman of Reliance Industries, Nita is a proud mother of three: Isha, Akash, and Anant Ambani.