Shraddha Kapoor aces power dressing in Pantone Colour of the Year ‘Mocha Mousse’. Here's how much her blazer look costs

ByAkanksha Agnihotri
Dec 15, 2024 01:18 PM IST

Shraddha Kapoor slays winter fashion with a chic Mocha Mousse blazer look, nailing Pantone’s Colour of the Year. Scroll down for fashion inspiration.

Shraddha Kapoor is here to show you how to style Pantone's Colour of the Year, Mocha Mousse. The Stree 2 actor is a true fashionista who constantly slays style goals. Styling for chilly winters can be tricky when you want to stay warm without compromising on style. Shraddha's latest blazer look is a masterclass in layering and is sure to inspire your winter wardrobe. Let's break down her chic ensemble and take some style notes! (Also read: Shraddha Kapoor stuns as beautiful Stree on ramp in ethereal lehenga ensemble and gorgeous long hair. Watch )

Shraddha Kapoor's stylish blazer look inspires winter fashion goals.(Instagram/@shraddhakapoor)
Shraddha Kapoor's stylish blazer look inspires winter fashion goals.(Instagram/@shraddhakapoor)

Shraddha Kapoor aces power dressing

On Sunday, Shraddha gave her fans a weekend treat as she took to Instagram and uploaded a series of pictures accompanied by the caption, "Aise kapdon mein khunnas wala look kyun ban jaata hai ???". In the post, she effortlessly exudes boss babe energy, rocking a chic blazer and pant combo in stylish brown tones, showcasing the perfect mix of power dressing and laid-back charm.

Shraddha donned a chic turtleneck brown body-hugging top from Skims, layered with a cropped brown blazer featuring a notched collar and belt loops at the waist. She paired it with high-waisted grey trousers in a relaxed fit, perfectly tying her whole look together.

What is the price of Shraddha's blazer?

If you're crushing on her blazer and want to add it to your wardrobe, we have got all the details for you. It's from the shelves of the brand Kanika Goyal Label and is priced at 26,500.

Shraddha's chic brown blazer comes with a price tag of ₹26,500.(www.kglabel.com)
Shraddha's chic brown blazer comes with a price tag of ₹26,500.(www.kglabel.com)

Styled by celebrity fashion stylist Namrata Deepak, Shraddha added a touch of glam to her look with golden drop earrings and nude stiletto heels. Her makeup was flawless, featuring shimmery eyeshadow, mascara-coated lashes, winged eyeliner, defined brows, blushed cheeks, a generous dose of highlighter, and glossy nude lipstick. Her luscious locks, styled in soft curls by hair stylist Nikita Menon, were left loose in a middle partition, cascading beautifully down her shoulders and perfectly complementing her chic look.

