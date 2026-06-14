Nita Ambani stuns in a handwoven Banarasi Katan silk saree crafted over 3 months by skilled artisans

Another day, another stunning saree moment from Nita Ambani. When it comes to draping six yards with elegance, the businesswoman never fails to make a statement. Her latest appearance was no exception, as she stepped out in an exquisite Banarasi saree from Swadesh while addressing an international doctors’ meet. Blending timeless craftsmanship with understated glamour, her look was a masterclass in ethnic dressing. Let’s decode her ensemble and take a few style notes. (Also read: Nita Ambani dazzles in handwoven Banarasi saree crafted over 5 months and rare gemstone jewels at Venice Biennale dinner )

Nita Ambani dazzles in exquisite Banarasi saree

Nita Ambani’s exquisite Katan silk saree proves heritage weaves never go out of style.(Instagram/@swadesh_online)

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The saree, woven in luxurious Katan silk, features a captivating interplay of teal and aqua hues that lends it a soft, regal charm. Adorned with nature-inspired floral motifs in shimmering gold zari, the drape showcased the intricate Kadwa weaving technique, one of Banaras' most revered crafts, where each motif is individually woven into the fabric rather than embroidered on the surface.

What makes the piece even more remarkable is the craftsmanship behind it. The saree reportedly took over three months to complete and was brought to life by master artisans Md. Yasin and Iqbal Ahmad, whose decades of expertise are evident in every meticulously woven thread. The gold zari floral trellis running across the drape echoed the symmetry and grandeur of Mughal garden design, adding a layer of historical richness to the ensemble.

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{{^usCountry}} She paired the statement saree with a coordinated aqua blouse embellished with delicate pearl-like beadwork arranged in wave patterns, lending a contemporary touch to the traditional look. The blouse's intricate detailing elevated the ensemble without overpowering the beauty of the weave. How she styled her look {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} She paired the statement saree with a coordinated aqua blouse embellished with delicate pearl-like beadwork arranged in wave patterns, lending a contemporary touch to the traditional look. The blouse's intricate detailing elevated the ensemble without overpowering the beauty of the weave. How she styled her look {{/usCountry}}

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Keeping her accessories elegant and refined, she opted for dazzling diamond earrings, stacked bangles, and a statement ring. Her hair was styled in a sleek, low bun adorned with fresh white flowers, while a tiny blue bindi, softly defined eyes, and nude-toned makeup completed the look with understated grace.

The ensemble was a reminder that true luxury lies in craftsmanship, heritage, and timeless design. Through this exquisite Banarasi saree, Nita Ambani once again spotlighted the unparalleled skill of Indian artisans while serving a lesson in graceful occasion dressing.

About Nita Ambani

Nita Ambani is the founder and chairperson of the Reliance Foundation and Dhirubhai Ambani International School. She also serves on the board of Reliance Industries. Married to industrialist Mukesh Ambani, the couple is parents to Akash Ambani, Isha Ambani, and Anant Ambani.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Akanksha Agnihotri ...Read More Akanksha Agnihotri is a lifestyle journalist with over 3 years of experience. She is a psychology graduate and holds a postgraduate diploma in Radio and Television Journalism from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication, Delhi, where she graduated as a gold medalist. Originally from Bhopal, the beautiful capital of Madhya Pradesh, she draws inspiration from the city’s rich cultural heritage and layered storytelling traditions that subtly shape her narrative voice. She writes extensively about fashion, beauty, health, relationships, culture, and food, exploring everything from trending styles and runway moments to wellness routines and mindful living. Passionate about meaningful and candid conversations, she enjoys interviewing celebrities, doctors, designers, and film personalities, diving into discussions on fitness, beauty, mental health, and everything fun in between. With a keen eye for trends and a thoughtful understanding of human behaviour, she brings depth, sensitivity, and authenticity to her stories, ensuring they resonate with a wide and diverse audience. When she’s not working, you’ll usually find her lost in a book, planning her next mountain trek, or mapping out spontaneous travel escapes. She loves discovering new authors, revisiting old favourites, and spending quiet afternoons in museums soaking in art, history, and culture. An avid bird-watching enthusiast, she finds joy in early morning walks, spotting rare birds, and reconnecting with nature. Whether sipping coffee while journaling her thoughts or exploring hidden corners of a new city, she constantly seeks inspiration in everyday moments that often turn into compelling story ideas. Read Less

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