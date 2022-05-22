Nora Fatehi chills on the beach in red bikini top and denim shorts, posts new videos: Check out inside

Dancer-turned-actor Nora Fatehi is one of the only Bollywood stars who aren't afraid to experiment when it comes to their sartorial choices. One look at her fashion timeline, and you will also believe us. From coordinated skirt and crop top sets to red-carpet-ready gowns to her most recent Mugler all-black look, Nora surely knows how to turn heads with her style. Even when she is not working and chilling, the star aces her casual wardrobe. Proof: Nora's recent beach outing in a red bikini top and shorts set.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

On Saturday, Nora took to her Instagram stories to post videos of herself chilling at the beach. The videos showed Nora enjoying post a swim dressed in the bikini and shorts set. The Dilbar Girl used a Ciao and a heart sticker for all the videos. In one video, she was also seen dancing as her friend recorded her. Soon, the clips started going viral, and Nora's fan pages also shared them online. Scroll ahead to see Nora's posts. (Also Read: Nora Fatehi cuts sultry silhouette in shimmering gown worth ₹2 lakh: See pics)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Nora chose a red strapless bikini top to enjoy her day out on the beach. It comes with a plunging sweetheart neckline, midriff-baring hem length and a thin strap on the back. She paired her top with light blue denim shorts featuring distressed details and folded hems.

Additionally, Nora layered a see-through white top over the bikini and denim shorts set. She left her wet tresses open in a side parting with the beach look and rounded it all off with no makeup, light gloss on the lips and glowing sunkissed skin.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Earlier, Nora set the internet on fire after she posted pictures from a recent photoshoot she did, dressed from head to toe in a Mugler outfit. The star sported an all-black look featuring a cropped bralette and sheer leggings. She paired it with an OTT hat, bold red lips, high heels, and embellished opera gloves. Scroll ahead to see the post.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Meanwhile, on the work front, Nora is currently seen as a judge on the reality dance TV show Dance Deewane Juniors with Neetu Kapoor and Marzi Pestonji.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON