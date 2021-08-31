Nora Fatehi in mustard embroidered lehenga set worth 2 lakh serves the look of your dreams

Dancer-turned-actor Nora Fatehi gained quite the appreciation for her latest acting stint in Ajay Devgn's Bhuj: The Pride of India. However, one cannot ignore her innumerable magnificent sartorial appearances and her willingness to experiment with silhouettes. Her latest ethnic avatar for a photoshoot is a testament to the same. The 29-year-old took to Instagram today to post a video of herself wearing an embroidered lehenga choli set, and she looked marvellous.

Nora shared an Instagram reel on Tuesday, August 31, featuring various montages of herself wearing a mustard-yellow coloured lehenga set. She captioned the video, titled 'Look of your dreams', "Say na me dey mess up your mind. And na me dey make you free up your mind."

The bespoke lehenga set that Nora wore for the photoshoot is from the shelves of the Indian clothing brand Torani and costs less than ₹2.5 lakh. With the wedding season arriving soon, Nora's ethnic ensemble would be a great addition to your wedding wardrobe. You can easily wear this piece for your Haldi ceremony or best friend's day wedding. Take a look:

Nora's lehenga set featured a short embroidered backless choli with a plunging sweetheart neckline, tassel-adorned dori on the back, and sequin and thread-embroidered sheer half sleeves. The puffed shoulders added a yesteryear vibe to the piece.

The lehenga came with a sheer lining, matching thread and sequinned embroidery, a dramatic ghera and scalloped lace on the hemline. Nora rounded off her ethnic look by draping a zari embroidered dupatta decorated with scalloped gota patti on the borders.

If you wish to add this elegant piece to your collection, it is available on the label's website. The lehenga set, called Sunehra Hansini Lehenga Set, is worth ₹2,25,000.

The Sunehra Hansini Lehenga Set. (torani.in)

Nora accessorised the ethereal ensemble with a handcrafted uncut diamond choker and matching earrings from Razwada Jewels. She left her wavy and luscious tresses open in a side parting, and for glam, she chose a warm orange lip shade, minimal make-up, mascara-laden lashes, and subtle eye shadow.

