Nora Fatehi lights up Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa sets in a red sequined gown

Nora Fatehi is the queen of sequins. The actor believes in making her fans drool with snippets from her fashion diaries on her Instagram profile on a regular basis. Be it decking up in the six yards of grace or a sequined gown, the actor known how to keep the bling on at all times. Nora's festive fashion diaries are amazing as ever. From how to deck up in sequined attires to embellished attires to blending comfort and style together, Nora’s fashion diaries keep getting better by the day. The actor is an absolute fashionista and loves to drop cues of fashion for her fans on a regular basis.

ALSO READ: Nora Fatehi turns apsara in a sizzling saree and blouse for Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa

Nora, on Tuesday, was spotted in the sets of the popular TV reality dance show Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa. Nora is currently featuring in the show as one of the judges. The actor was spotted by paparazzi in the set where she was decked up in a red sequin ensemble. Soon the ensemble made its way into our fashion-loving hearts and made us scurry to take notes. Nora looked every bit stunning in red gown with slip-in sleeves, a plunging neckline and figure-hugging details. The gown cascaded to translucent details and featured a thigh high slit. Nora posed for the cameras and made us drool. Nora added more bling to her look with a golden neck choker, and golden hoop earrings. Take a look at her attire here:

Nora Fatehi posed for the cameras. (HT Photos/Varinder Chawla)

Nora wore her tresses into a messy ponytail with the front of her forehead covered in fringes, and the ponytail styled in wavy curls. In minimal makeup, Nora aced the look to perfection. The actor decked up in nude eyeshadow, black eyeliner, mascara-laden eyelashes, drawn eyebrows, contoured cheeks and a shade of nude lipstick and gave fashion police a run for money, while setting the fashion bar higher for us.

