PAC cosmetics review: From compacts to foundations, is this makeup brand a real hidden gem? Find out

The term makeup has always sounded sugary to my ears. Be it a full coverage foundation or a smudge-proof eyeliner, I have always been flattered by all thing cosmetics! Be it my oh-so- simple, no makeup makeup look for a casual work day or all things starry and bling for weddings, my makeup game has to be top-notch! PAC cosmetics review: Are these products worthy?(PAC cosmetics)

While the market is flooded with many makeup brands floating in the market, one such makeup brand that I reviewed is PAC Cosmetics. The brand is known for its versatility, affordability, along with a strong pigmentation and blendability.

I particularly reviewed PAC foundation, blush, primer, compact powder, and their makeup fixer against their blendability and coverage. So, are its makeup products really worthy of these praises? Can you depend on PAC cosmetics for your next big event? Here is my take on it.

PAC HD Liquid Foundation

PAC studio HD foundation(PAC cosmetics)

PAC liquid foundation comes packed in a sturdy glass bottle with a pump dispenser and protective cap. Though the packing looked elegant, the glass bottle might not be very travel-friendly. The best thing about this foundation is that it boasts a semi-liquid consistency that blends effortlessly using a brush or sponge. I used a beauty blender for its application, and it gave a classy finish, without looking heavy, making it suitable for both daily wear and special occasions. Although, it may appear cakey on very oily skin.

Regarding longevity, this foundation can stay put for good 6 hours. However, it may require touch-ups for oily skin types.

My verdict:



PAC HD Liquid Foundation is a commendable choice for those seeking a versatile foundation with a natural finish. Ideal for normal to combination skin, it's advisable to test in-store for the perfect shade match.

PAC Blush

Best PAC blush for you(PAC cosmetics)

The thing that I like about PAC's blushes is that it come in compact cases with transparent lids, allowing easy shade identification. The packaging of the blush is sleek but lacks a mirror or applicator, which might be inconvenient for on-the-go applications. However, the blushes are finely milled and conveyed easy blending and smooth application. Being a soft and subtle shade, I applied it for a casual daytime look. Its buildable, long-lasting application stayed put for a couple of hours. However, if you wish to get a bold look, frequent reapplication is required.

My verdict:



PAC Blushes are a great addition to any makeup collection, offering quality and variety at a reasonable price point. But the absence of a mirror and applicator is a minor drawback compared to their performance.

PAC Studio Finish Primer

Bes PAC makeup primer(PAC cosmetics)

Your makeup starts with a great base and primer does that job for you. PAC makeup primer does what it says. As its name suggests, Aquagrip primer is waterproof and stays put for hours. Talking about its packaging, this primer comes in a sleek bottle with a dropper, as against a tube which is the case in most brands, making its packaging both hygienic and travel-friendly. It has a clear gel formula that glides smoothly onto the skin, creating a satin-matte finish. The primer is perfect for oily to combination skin, dry-skinned users need to moisturise beforehand to prevent flakiness. A patch test is anyway recommended for people with very sensitive or breakout skin.

My Verdict:

PAC Studio Finish Primer is an effective base product that enhances makeup application and longevity. This primer is best suited for oily to combination skin, users with dry skin should ensure proper patch test.

PAC Studio Finish Compact Powder

PAC Studio finish compact powder(PAC cosmetics)

I have always been looking for a compact powder that does not give a cakey appearance. And PAC stood by it. Talking of it's packaging, PAC compact powder comes in a sleek black case with a transparent lid and magnetic closure. However, lack of a mirror and applicator may affect its convenience for touch-ups. This compact powder has a soft, smooth texture that blends effortlessly, providing a matte finish with a flawless base. However, I did find that this compact gives a limited coverage and therefore, it is not ideal for concealing imperfections.

My Verdict:



PAC Studio Finish Compact Powder is a reliable setting powder that controls shine and sets makeup effectively. While the packaging could be more user-friendly, the product's performance makes it a worthy addition to your daily makeup routine.

PAC Micro Finish Makeup Fixer

Best makeup fixer by PAC(PAC Cosmetics)

If you still doubt the importance of a makeup fixer, you've probably never tried PAC macro finish makeup fixer. Encased in a matte white metal bottle with an aerosol-style spray nozzle, this makeup fixer ensures that your makeup does not look blotchy. As far as its packaging is concerned, it has a sturdy packaging, is durable and travel-friendly. What I liked the most about this makeup spray is that it is enriched with herbal extracts like Aloe Vera, Rosemary, Lavender, and Peppermint, offering a soothing experience. However, like many sprays, it gave me a tingling sensation as a few drops fell into my eyes.

My Verdict:

PAC Micro Finish Makeup Fixer is a reliable setting spray that not only extends makeup wear but also nourishes the skin. Ideal for daily use, its only limitation is the lack of a more portable size.

Final Verdict:



PAC Cosmetics offers a range of quality complexion products that cater to various skin types and tones. While there are minor drawbacks in packaging and suitability for certain skin types, the overall performance and affordability make them commendable choices for both beginners and professionals.

FAQ for PAC cosmetics Are PAC products cruelty-free? Yes, all PAC products are 100% cruelty-free. We do not test on animals, and our commitment to ethical beauty is unwavering.

Where are PAC products manufactured? PAC products are primarily developed in Germany and manufactured in state-of-the-art facilities across Germany, India, and other parts of Europe and Asia, ensuring the highest quality and safety standards.

Are PAC products suitable for sensitive skin? Many PAC products are dermatologically tested and suitable for sensitive skin. However, we recommend patch-testing any new product before full application.

What all makeup products can I buy from PAC? PAC cosmetics has a wide range of lipsticks, eyeliners, blushes, makeup fixing sprays, and more.

